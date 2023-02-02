Rishi Sunak Less Popular After 100 Days Than Last 5 PMs (Apart from Liz Truss, Obviously)

James Manning - PA Images via Getty Images

Rishi Sunak is less popular after his first 100 days in office than his five predecessors who made it that far.

According to analysis of polls by Britain Elects for the New Statesman, barely a quarter - 28% - of people approve of the job the prime minister is doing so far, compared to 46% who disapprove, giving him an overall score of minus 18.

Advertisement

The most popular PM of the last 25 years after 100 days is Tony Blair, who had an approval rating of plus 50.

David Cameron is next on plus 27, followed by Gordon Brown on plus 26.

Theresa May comes next on plus 19, well ahead of Boris Johnson, who was on minus 3.

Liz Truss is not included in the data because she only managed to cling on as prime minister for 49 days.

Trailing Labour in the polls ahead of the general election due next year, Sunak has not had an easy ride in his first months in No.10.

Questions over his judgment continue amid a series of scandals involving his ministers.

Gavin Williamsom was forced to resign just days after being appointed to the cabinet over bullying allegations.

Advertisement

Deputy prime minister Dominic Raab is also subject to a probe into multiple allegations of bullying by civil servants.

And on Sunday, the PM sacked Nadhim Zahawi as Tory chairman after his ethics adviser ruled he had broken the ministerial code several times by failing to reveal that his tax affairs were being investigated by HMRC.

Sunak is also having to deal with Johnson, who rather than keeping quiet as a former PM, is pilling on pressure for the UK to do more to help Ukraine.

Ben Walker, who compiled the figures for the New Statesman, said: “Rishi Sunak has calmed the markets and improved his party’s polling position.

“The problem is that he’s turned a 25 percentage-point gap with Labour under Liz Truss into… a 20-point gap. Were an election held today, Labour would win a landslide victory.

Advertisement