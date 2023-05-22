Rishi Sunak Accused Of 'Dithering And Delaying' Over Suella Braverman Speeding Probe

Rishi Sunak is still to decide whether to order a sleaze probe into Suella Braverman. FRANK AUGSTEIN via Getty Images

Rishi Sunak has been accused of “dithering and delaying” after he failed to make up his mind on whether to order a sleaze probe into Suella Braverman.

The home secretary has been accused of breaking the ministerial code by asking civil servants whether she could sit a private speed awareness course rather than accept a fine for speeding last summer.

After being told that a one-to-one course without other members of the public present would not be possible, Braverman paid the fine and received three penalty points.

Sunak held talks with both the home secretary and Sir Laurie Magnus, his independent ethics adviser, after returning from the G7 summit in Japan this morning.

In the House of Commons, he told MPs: “I have always been clear that where issues like this are raised, they should be dealt with properly and they should be dealt with professionally.

“Since I have returned from the G7, I have been receiving information on the issues raised, I have met with both the independent adviser and the home secretary.

“I have asked for further information and I will update on the appropriate course of action in due course.”

Braverman had earlier repeatedly dodged questions from MPs on what she instructed civil servants to do after she was caught speeding.

She would only say: “In the summer of last year, I was speeding. I regret that. I paid the fine and I accepted the points. At no time, did I seek to avoid the sanction.”

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner said: “While Suella Braverman fails to answer basic questions and gives the impression she has something to hide, Rishi Sunak is once again dithering and delaying rather than taking action over yet another case of misconduct in his crumbling cabinet.

“The prime minister must order an ethics investigation to get to the bottom of this.”

Lib Dem chief whip Wendy Chamberlain said: ”[Sunak’s] inability to act is a clear failure of leadership.”

Under the ministerial code, ministers are not allowed to ask civil servants to help them with personal issues.

Dave Penman, general secretary of the FDA civil servants’ union, told Sky News: “Civil servants are publicly funded. They’re paid for by you and me. They’re not there to support the personal interests of a minister.

“They don’t do their shopping, they don’t look after their children and they don’t sort out their speeding fine.

“That’s really important as well. They’re there to work for you and I.”