Rishi Sunak Hasn't Made A Decision On Dominic Raab's Future, Cabinet Minister Says

Rishi Sunak still has not made a decision on Dominic Raab’s future, 24-hours after he was handed the report into bullying allegations.

Transport secretary Mark Harper said the prime minister wanted to take time to “read it in full” before he reaches his conclusion.

Raab’s political career hangs in the balance while the PM agonises over an investigation by senior lawyer Adam Tolley KC.

'Has the PM made a decision yet on Dominic Raab's future?' @AnnaJonesSky



"No he hasn't" says Transport Sec Mark Harper - adding it's "an important matter" for both the complainants and Mr Raab and the PM will "want to make the right decision"https://t.co/WUnquWvHqf



📺Sky 501 pic.twitter.com/277MnVDGQK — Sky News (@SkyNews) April 21, 2023

The deputy prime minister and justice secretary was also sent a copy of the report and is said to be “confident” he will be exonerated, according to The Times.

Raab has been under investigation for months after more than eight formal complaints were made about his behaviour.

Asked if the PM had made a decision, Harper told Sky News “no he hasn’t” and swerved questions on when he might reach his conclusion.

He added: “He’ll want to reach a conclusion as quickly as he can.”

Harper refused to be drawn on whether Sunak is minded to show the report to his ethics adviser Sir Laurie Magnus.

“Fundamentally this is a decision for the prime minister about who serves in the government,” Harper said.

Harper also said the PM “wants to get it right” as he defended the time Sunak was taking.

The Telegraph quoted “allies of Raab” saying “he’ll fight to the death” to keep his job, adding: “He is lawyered up.”

Critics suggested the PM was “desperately” trying to find a way to avoid getting rid of him and opposition MPs accused him of “dithering”.

Raab told Sky’s Sophy Ridge on February 26 if an allegation of bullying is “upheld” that he will resign.

Sunak received the report on Thursday morning but Downing Street was unable to say if the PM’s verdict, and the report itself, will come on Friday.

Labour accused Sunak of lacking the “guts” to sack his ally and said the decision was distracting him from leading the country.

Dave Penman, general secretary of the FDA union which represents senior civil servants, called the delay a “farce”.