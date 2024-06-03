Rishi Sunak Has People 'Cringing To Death' As New TikTok Leaves PM Wide Open To Photoshop

Rishi Sunak’s latest attempt at a social media campaign has been torn apart once again.
The prime minister released an 18-second TikTok where he attempted to demolish Labour’s plans ahead of the election – but only ended up providing more fodder for his online critics.
In the video, Sunak begins: “Right, here we go again. Today, I’m going to be doing an explainer on Labour’s policy for our country’s future.”
He opens up the first blank page of a flip chart, lets the camera pan to it – and then puts his pen down, shrugs and walks out of shot.
It’s meant to be part of the Conservatives’ line of attack against Keir Starmer’s party, where they repeatedly claim he has no plan for the country.
His team was clearly quite proud of these efforts, considering it was shared on different platforms including X (formerly Twitter).
But it just gave Labour the perfect opportunity to to plug their policies.
They edited the video so that the blank page listed all of Starmer’s “first steps for change”.
The Labour Party shared the edit on their own social medias, and said: “Thanks for the plug, Rishi.”
This clip ended up with more likes on X than the original.
Of course, plenty of other social media users could not resist commenting, too.
Many criticised the prime minister’s comms team, asking why he was in “front of a blank page AGAIN” – Sunak went viral earlier this year for posing with a different flip chart, subsequently sparking a meme frenzy.
Others just seemed completely bewildered as to why Sunak keeps posing for such gimmicks – and joked about how it was an own goal.