Rishi Sunak Has People 'Cringing To Death' As New TikTok Leaves PM Wide Open To Photoshop

Rishi Sunak had another social media slip-up on Sunday night. CARL COURT via Getty Images

Rishi Sunak’s latest attempt at a social media campaign has been torn apart once again.

The prime minister released an 18-second TikTok where he attempted to demolish Labour’s plans ahead of the election – but only ended up providing more fodder for his online critics.

In the video, Sunak begins: “Right, here we go again. Today, I’m going to be doing an explainer on Labour’s policy for our country’s future.”

He opens up the first blank page of a flip chart, lets the camera pan to it – and then puts his pen down, shrugs and walks out of shot.

It’s meant to be part of the Conservatives’ line of attack against Keir Starmer’s party, where they repeatedly claim he has no plan for the country.

His team was clearly quite proud of these efforts, considering it was shared on different platforms including X (formerly Twitter).

But it just gave Labour the perfect opportunity to to plug their policies.

They edited the video so that the blank page listed all of Starmer’s “first steps for change”.

The Labour Party shared the edit on their own social medias, and said: “Thanks for the plug, Rishi.”

This clip ended up with more likes on X than the original.

Thanks for the plug, Rishi 👍 pic.twitter.com/gexVgp5qNp — The Labour Party (@UKLabour) June 2, 2024

Of course, plenty of other social media users could not resist commenting, too.

Many criticised the prime minister’s comms team, asking why he was in “front of a blank page AGAIN” – Sunak went viral earlier this year for posing with a different flip chart, subsequently sparking a meme frenzy.

His campaign team are:



a) laughably incompetent

b) deliberately sabotaging



There's no other explanation for putting in front of a blank page AGAIN! https://t.co/hUMkDvBRhz — Farbod (@EmergencyBod) June 3, 2024

I have absolutely no idea why this stuff keeps happening. If he had any friends, they’d surely stage an intervention.

Anyway, back on air tomorrow. Not a lot to talk about but them’s the breaks… https://t.co/fG4J3xJNop — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) June 2, 2024

We genuinely thought that by now every single modern politician knows the golden rule, “never, ever pose with a blank sheet of paper”.



This will get photoshopped into eternity… — NewsThump (@newsthump) June 2, 2024

Others just seemed completely bewildered as to why Sunak keeps posing for such gimmicks – and joked about how it was an own goal.

The Labour mole in their comms team is on fine form. https://t.co/LAVM5zY8zq — Dave McPartlin (@dave_mcpartlin) June 2, 2024

This weak stuff is what you have party chairman and attack dogs for. PMs need to be above this. https://t.co/ezH6lRDzSl — robert shrimsley (@robertshrimsley) June 2, 2024

Tell me you've lost it...



... by quite literally showing me you have lost it. https://t.co/FO05lt2tEB — John McTernan (@johnmcternan) June 2, 2024

