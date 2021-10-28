Rishi Sunak Refuses To Say If Income Tax Will Be Cut Before Next Election

Rishi Sunak refused to say if income tax will be cut before next election despite promising future tax cuts in his budget announcement.

The chancellor yesterday said his long-term ambition was to cut taxes before the country goes to the polls, expected to be in 2024. He argued there was a “moral” case for a smaller state.

However, asked whether he would cut taxes before then, Sunak told Sky News they “started cutting taxes yesterday” with the reduction of the Universal Credit taper rate.

He added: “As I said very clearly yesterday, my ambition is to lower taxes for people, that is what I would like to do as chancellor.”

Asked to give a “yes or no” answer to whether there would be income tax cuts before the next election, he replied: “No, no. Let’s just talk about this budget rather than all the other ones.”

Pressed on the issue, he replied: “I think I made a very clear demonstration of our intent yesterday.”