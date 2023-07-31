Rishi Sunak Enrages Twitter As He Approves More Oil And Gas Licences

PM Rishi Sunak has infuriated Twitter over his decision to grant hundreds more licences to mine oil and gas in the North Sea. PETER CZIBORRA via Getty Images

Rishi Sunak has infuriated people online after approving hundreds of new licences to drill for oil and gas in the North Sea.

The prime minister unveiled the new controversial policy just days after the climate crisis saw heatwaves trigger wildfires around the world, including in southern Europe.

Sunak has subsequently been accused of overlooking how anxieties around global warming are on the up.

On Monday, he visited north-east Scotland (by private jet) to “boost British energy independency and grow the economy”, according to the government’s website.

Like many European countries, the UK was dependent on imported oil and gas from Russia prior to the Ukraine invasion.

Ukraine’s allies decided to stop using all Russian fossil fuels as part of its sanctions against the country and its act of war – even though this meant energy prices soared and the cost of living crisis began in the UK.

This is partly why the government is now pushing to mine more local sources of fossil fuels.

Aside from this plan for new oil and gas licences, Sunak is also unveiling a strategy for a “clean” carbon capture scheme which Downing Street claims could support 50,000 new jobs.

However, this whole strategy is being perceived as an attempt to row back on the Tories’ net zero pledges.

Labour, in the meantime, has proposed a block on all domestic new oil and gas drilling and plans to have zero-carbon electricity by 2030.

Shadow climate changes secretary Ed Miliband even accused Sunak of launching a “culture war on climate” after “13 years of failed tory energy policy”.

And it’s safe to say that people on the X platform – formerly known as Twitter – are pretty furious about Sunak’s decision.

I miss the days when "Licence to Kill" referred to James Bond, not Rishi Sunak's North Sea oil and gas policy. — paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) July 31, 2023

While the world burns @RishiSunak wonders what the answer is… I know, more oil and gas. It’s hard to live in this country when it’s run by morons — Javan (@javanbramhall) July 31, 2023

Incentives to pollute, new oil & gas that will tie Britain to fossilised technology, attack locals who choose 20 mph zones, and cover it all up with a bit of carbon capture. Rishi Sunak thinks he can become popular by trashing environment.https://t.co/zIcLeC2AmF — Andy Brown (@VoteAndyBrown) July 31, 2023

100 new oil and gas licences granted



When the day comes, remember that is was #RishiSunak and the #Tories who doomed us all.@ECOWARRIORSS@GretaThunberg@ProfStrachanhttps://t.co/5WwIlFqoFL — Brian McHugh 🌏🏳️🌈 (@BrianMcHugh2011) July 31, 2023

Nothing says we care about climate change and are serious about hitting our Net Zero targets like approving 100 new oil and gas licences in the North Sea. — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) July 31, 2023

I don’t know how to make this any clearer. Europe, our neighbour, is burning. The climate crisis is on our doorstep, and yet still, @RishiSunak prioritises the fossil fuel industry’s profits over our planet. Capitalism is not compatible with the climate.https://t.co/dO9iVNhXQG — Kelsey Trevett (@CouldBeKel) July 31, 2023

So Rishi Sunak is taking a private jet to announce more oil and gas licences and calling it a “green energy announcement”. Can it even be called gaslighting when it’s so obvious? — Helena Horton (@horton_official) July 31, 2023

There we have it folks. @RishiSunak just sacrificed our children and grandchildren on the altar of fossil fuel capitalism.



Hundreds of new oil and gas licenses in a #ClimateEmergency



This isn't leadership.

This is madness. pic.twitter.com/DqAM29eAEl — Extinction Rebellion UK 🌍 (@XRebellionUK) July 31, 2023