Rishi Sunak To Visit United States Next Week Following Green Card Revelation

Green cards holders are allowed live and work permanently in the United States.

They must pay US tax on their worldwide income and also pledge to make the the country their forever home.

At the time it was revealed, spokesperson for Sunak said the chancellor had continued to file US tax returns, “but specifically as a non-resident, in full compliance with the law”.

Sunak met his wife, Akshata Murty, at Stanford university in California, and the couple own a property in Santa Monica.

Last week White House press secretary Jen Psaki was asked whether it was appropriate for a senior figure in a foreign government to have held a green card.

“I’ll see if there’s more we can provide you,” she told reporters.

Sunak had been seen as the most likely successor to Johnson, should the prime minister be forced out over partygate.

But the revelations about his wife’s non-dom tax status, his having held a green card and the poorly received spring statement mini-Budget have damaged his standing among Tory MPs.

Abena Oppong-Asare, Labour’s shadow exchequer secretary to the Treasury, said: “The chancellor was less than transparent when he last travelled to the US - a time when businesses were facing huge challenges at the height of Omicron.

“One can only hope he will be far more open this time.

“Against the back drop of low growth, plummeting living standards and a cost of living crisis, a chancellor embroiled in a scandal of rule breaking and his own tax affairs is hardly a picture to be proud of.

“Now that he and the prime minister have been found to have broken the law, he should have the decency and humility to resign.”