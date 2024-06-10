'Rude And Offensive': Senior Tory Slammed For Saying People Should 'Get Over' PM's D-Day Snub

Tory Liam Fox says we should just “get over” what Rishi Sunak did on D-Day.



Complete & utter contempt for the public #toriesout pic.twitter.com/QXA0k1lTvg — Alice (@ally_bally1) June 9, 2024

A former Tory defence secretary has been criticised after he said people should “get over” Rishi Sunak’s D-Day snub.

Liam Fox said it was time to move on from the row surrounding the prime minister’s decision to leave commemorations for the 80th anniversary of the Allied invasion of mainland Europe midway through.

Sunak was forced to issue an apology over the gaffe, and has since then dodged any more national media interviews despite the general election being less than four weeks away.

On Sky News on Sunday, Fox said: “He apologised. He said it was wrong. Let’s get over it. People make misjudgements. They make misjudgements during campaigns and they make misjudgements at other times.”