Rupert Grint Just Recreated One Of His Most Cringe-Inducing Harry Potter Scenes 15 Years Later

Harry Potter stars Rupert Grint and Jessie Cave reunited over the weekend – and took a moment to recreate one of their famous scenes from the wizarding films.

Catching up at Dream It Con over the weekend, the former on-screen couple re-enacted the scene in which the clingy Lavender Brown puts a necklace around Ron Weasley’s neck in Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince.

The fellow Gryffindors fell right back into character 15 years after they first filmed the scene, in which Rupert (otherwise known as Lavender’s “Won Won”) delivers a suitably panicked and Ron-esque expression.

The clip has since racked up 20 million views on TikTok, where Dream It Con soundtracked the moment to the trending Simple Plan song I’m Just A Kid, which users will overlay on clips of them recreating a moment from their younger years.

“I went to Paris to be reunited with Ron Weasley. It was lovely. I saw my friends! We’ve all grown up!” shared Jessie on Instagram.

A host of other Potter co-stars reunited at the convention in France this weekend, including Weasley twins James and Oliver Phelps, Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom), Alfred Enoch (Dean Thomas) and Devon Murray (Seamus Finnigan).

While she was at the convention, Jessie also revealed she wasn’t best pleased about Miriam Margolyes’ recent comments about grown up fans of the series.

Last month, the Bafta winner, who played professor Pomona Sprout, made an appearance on New Zealand’s 1News and insisted that adult fans “should be over that by now”.

Asked about Miriam’s remarks, Jessie admitted: “It’s such a shame that that happened.”

She continued: “You know how she is — she’s just a bit funny. And I think she didn’t mean for it to be taken like that, I hope.”