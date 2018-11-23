A lawyer for a convicted paedophile accused of murdering two schoolgirls has told jurors he would “shine a new light on the whole case”, shifting the focus onto one of the victim’s fathers.

Russell Bishop, 52, is on trial for the second time for the “Babes in the Wood” murders of nine-year-olds Nicola Fellows and Karen Hadaway.

The girls were sexually assaulted and strangled in a woodland den in Wild Park, Brighton, in October 1986.

Former roofer Bishop was cleared of their murders in 1987 but within three years had kidnapped, molested and tried to kill a seven-year-old girl.

He was ordered to stand trial at the Old Bailey for the killings of Nicola and Karen in light of new forensic evidence.

Bishop’s legal team has cast suspicion on Nicola’s father Barrie Fellows, suggesting he had a gap in his alibi, watched a video of his daughter being abused, and been violent in the past.

Defence barrister Joel Bennathan QC said he would call evidence to suggest that Nicola’s father was a suspect in the murders.

He told jurors he would be calling a woman called Marion who would say she was at the Fellows house smoking “dope” and saw him watching a video of “his own child Nicola being abused”.

He said: “We suggest that shines a new light on the whole case.”

Fellows, who was called to give evidence during the trial, wept as he denied the suggestion he was party to the sexual abuse and murder of his daughter and her friend.