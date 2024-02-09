Ryan Gosling Somehow Still Has More To Say About The Barbie Oscars 'Snub' Debate

Ryan Gosling at the London premiere of Barbie last year Anadolu via Getty Images

Ryan Gosling has weighed in once again on the ongoing discussion about Barbie’s supposed “snubs” at the upcoming Oscars.

Despite the film snagging eight nominations at this year’s Academy Awards, many were upset that Margot Robbie was left out of the running for Best Actress, while Greta Gerwig was not nominated for Best Director.

When the nominations were first announced, Ryan – who is nominated for Best Supporting Actor thanks to his performance as Ken – was quick to speak out in defence of his colleagues in a lengthy statement.

“To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement,” he said.

“Against all odds with nothing but a couple of soulless, scantily clad, and thankfully crotchless dolls, they made us laugh, they broke our hearts, they pushed the culture and they made history.”

Ryan in character as Ken in the Barbie movie Warner Bros

Ryan was asked about his statement during a recent interview with Variety, admitting it had been “heavily edited” to get his point across.

“I think if I say any more about it, I’m going to basically put on a mink and start challenging people to a beach-off on Malibu Beach,” he joked.

“In terms of people’s reactions, the film continues to provoke conversation in every incarnation. It keeps provoking this dialogue. It’s the power of this movie. I struggle to compare it to anything.

“But it’s yet another reason that proves it’s more than a summer blockbuster. It’s a great work of art. That’s what Greta and Margot created.”

The Canadian actor previously claimed: “There is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film.”

Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig at a Barbie event last year Greg Doherty via Getty Images

It’s worth pointing out that both Greta and Margot are nominated for Oscars for their work in Barbie, in the Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Picture categories, respectively.

As well as Ryan’s own acting nomination, his musical number from Barbie, I’m Just Ken, has also been recognised in the Best Original Song category, although he recently shared a disappointing update about whether he’ll be performing during the ceremony.