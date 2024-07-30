Ryan Reynolds Actually Starred In Deadpool Long Before The First Film Was Released

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Have you noticed that Ryan Reynolds seems almost too into Deadpool?

Of course, we all know that it’s great fun and the role was basically made for Ryan but why has it become his whole personality almost?

Well, it may seem like he was destined to play this role because, if the comics are anything to go by, he kind of was.

If you’re familiar with manifesting, let me introduce you to Ryan-i-festing.

Sorry.

How the Deadpool comics manifested Ryan Reynolds’ starring role

So, eight years ago, Ryan did an interview with Talks at Google and he revealed that in 2004, a rival executive from another major studio saw his performance as Hannibal King in Blade: Trinity, and it reminded him of Wade Wilson aka Deadpool.

The actor then revealed that the executive had said to him: “Trust me, if they ever make a movie about Deadpool, you’re the only guy who can play Deadpool.”

Quite the honour, actually.

This same executive then sernt Ryan a bunch of Deadpool comics and when the actor read the first issue, he realised he had actually been referenced.

Ryan said that he fell in love with the character immediately: “I’m not a big comic book guy, but I really gravitated toward Deadpool. I fell in love with Deadpool.

“The first issue I opened up, I’m not making this up, I was on the panel. Like in the comic, it said Deadpool was saying ‘I look like a cross between Ryan Reynolds and a shar-pei.’ And I was thinking, Jesus, this is f***ing destiny.”

The issue was Cable and Deadpool #2 by Fabian Nicieza and Mark Brooks and was written way back in 2004, 12 years before the release date of the first Deadpool film, which was produced by Ryan.

A match made in heaven, we’re sure you’ll agree.