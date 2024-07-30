This A-Lister’s Brother Made A Cameo In Deadpool & Wolverine – And Even Ryan Reynolds Had No Idea

In case you haven’t ventured to the cinema to see Deadpool & Wolverine just yet, the new Marvel movie really is cameos galore.

And while you needn’t worry about spoilers here, there was one surprise appearance in the blockbuster that even star Ryan Reynolds wasn’t aware of.

The film unites Ryan’s sarky antihero with Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine as they battle a common enemy in the shape of Emma Corrin’s Cassandra Nova.

But it seems there was so much star power on set that there was one person even Ryan Reynolds had no idea was present.

In an Instagram Story shared on Monday, stunt coordinator and assistant director George Cottle revealed that Harry Holland, the younger brother of Spider-Man star Tom Holland, has a small role as a Deadpool variant in the stunt team.

“When [Shawn Levy] and [Ryan Reynolds] set the bar so f’ing high, even the stunt team needed a special guest star!!” George wrote. “It may not [be] the Holland the world wanted, but it was the Holland we all needed!!”

He also shared a behind-the-scenes picture of an unmasked Harry, adding: “You smashed it my friend.”

Clearly the news came as a surprise to Ryan, who reposted the picture on his story with the caption: “This is how I find out?!? You tell me?”

EXCUSE ME?? WHAT DO YOU MEAN HARRY HOLLAND WAS IN DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE???? pic.twitter.com/97RlwvCLcq — nicky ♡ (@parkersjoy) July 29, 2024

But this isn’t Harry’s first Marvel rodeo. He also played a bicycle thief in his brother’s 2021 film Spider-Man: No Way Home. However, his cameo was only included in the extended version of the movie.

Meanwhile, one star who did turn down an opportunity to appear in the star-studded sequel was Vinnie Jones, because couldn’t take the drama, “mentally and physically”, of putting on Juggernaut’s suit.

Elsewhere, Ryan recently revealed that Madonna had a “great note” for the film after they met in person to get permission to use her song Like A Prayer.

“She gave a great note,” the actor recalled in an interview with SiriusXM radio show. “She watched it, and I’m not kidding, [she said], ‘You need to do this, this and this in this moment.’ And damn it, if she wasn’t like, spot on.”