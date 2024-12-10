Here's Why Ryan Reynolds Doesn't Think He'll Star In Another Deadpool Movie

Ryan Reynolds via Associated Press

Ryan Reynolds has insisted fans shouldn’t expect to see him take the lead in another Deadpool movie any time soon.

The Canadian actor has played the Marvel anti-hero on the big screen on several occasions in the past, most notably opposite Hugh Jackman in the “threequel” Deadpool vs. Wolverine, released earlier this year.

However, during an interview with Andrew Garfield for Variety’s Actors On Actors series (no, we’re not quite sure why he was there either, to be honest, but who are we to judge?), Ryan admitted he wasn’t sure what the future held for his masked character.

“Honestly, my feeling is that the character works very well in two ways,” he said, one being “scarcity” and the other “surprise”.

Ryan Reynolds in character as Deadpool Twentieth Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock

Ryan pointed out there had been six years between Deadpool 2 and Deadpool vs. Wolverine, one reason for that being how much the character “swallows up my whole life”.

“I have four kids, and I don’t ever want to be an absentee [dad],” he explained. “I kind of die inside when I see their faces and they do a sports thing or something and I missed it.”

He continued: “I don’t know what the future of Deadpool will be, but I do know that we made the movie to be a complete experience instead of a commercial for another one.”

Ryan hasn’t ruled out playing the character again in the future, though, adding: “Deadpool’s a supporting character much more than he is the centre. We centre him sometimes, because that’s what they want, but you can’t centre him unless you take everything away from him.

“You have to create a situation where he’s so much the underdog. I don’t think I can do that again. If he comes back, it’s gonna be in someone else’s movie – Channing Tatum… I would happily be a fifth banana in his movie. Or anyone else.’”

Earlier in his career, Channing was tipped to play the X-Men character Gambit in a stand-alone film for many years, though these fans were axed by Disney in 2019.

Channing finally made his debut as the character in a surprise Deadpool vs. Wolverine cameo.