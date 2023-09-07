Ryanair CEO Pied By Climate Protesters: 'Stop The Pollution Of The F***ing Planes!'

Michael O'Leary, the chief executive officer of the airline Ryanair was pied earlier today. NurPhoto via Getty Images

It wasn’t quite a pie-in-the-sky moment earlier today, but Ryanair’s CEO Michael O’Leary certainly got more than he bargained for during an encounter with climate protesters on Thursday.

As he was heading into the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, O’Leary came face to face with two environmentalists who were walking in the opposite direction.

The two women approached him and shouted, “welcome [to] Belgium,” before one of them shoved the pie into his face.

She shouted: “Stop the pollution of the fucking planes.”

The protesters then wrapped things up with another rapid pie-in-the-face for O’Leary, before walking off.

The boss of the budget airline – who was uninjured – laughed off the incident in front of reporters, and just sarcastically said: “Well done.”

He seemed to take it all light-heartedly though, quickly taking off his jacket, and initially refusing to discuss the incident with reporters.

Covered in cream, he told them: “I love cream cakes, they are my favourite.”

The Ryanair boss was in the process of handing in a petition to the European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, allegedly with 1.5 million signatures, calling for the better protection for airlines against air traffic control strikes.

This comes after industrial action in France forced Ryanair to cancel 900 journeys back in June.

He then rounded up his informal media chat by licking his fingers and saying: “Delicious cake, is there any more?”

O’Leary, who is group chief executive, joked about the protest again later, telling a press conference: “My only complaint was that the cream was artificial and not tasty.”

Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary was hit with a pie by environmental activists during a press conference in Brussels.



The activists can be heard shouting "stop the pollution" before throwing the cake at O'Learyhttps://t.co/AYlfWbXGlu pic.twitter.com/s5s4DnU2O6 — Sky News (@SkyNews) September 7, 2023

His company then adopted the same tongue-in-cheek attitude when it posted about the moment on social media.

In a post on X – the platform formerly known as Twitter – Ryanair wrote: “Shame it was soy-based cream, definitely not as tasty as the real stuff.”

The post was accompanied with an action shot of the pieing and an awkward-looking emoji.

But Ryanair wasn’t done – it released a follow-up post with a new joke (and the same picture), tapping into a common social media joke by writing: “Michael O’Leary [handshake] sneaking past security to deliver 1.5M signatures to Ursula von der Leyen.”

Michael O'Leary 🤝 sneaking past security to deliver 1.5M signatures to Ursula von der Leyenpic.twitter.com/lcf23C674L — Ryanair (@Ryanair) September 7, 2023

Climate activists have been scrutinised over their tactics in recent years, with many calling on the groups to focus on high carbon emissions companies – like airlines.

