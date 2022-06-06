Senior Tories Rush To Defend Johnson As Confidence Vote Looms

Top Tories are rushing to defend Boris Johnson as a no confidence vote looms Getty

Boris Johnson was publicly supported by top Tories on Monday morning amid speculation that a confidence vote in his leadership could be called.

Top backbencher Sir Graham Brady is expected to announce how many Conservatives have handed in letters of no confidence shortly. A threshold of 54 letters has to be reached before all Tory MPs will get to vote on Johnson’s future.

Speaking to broadcasters on Monday, health secretary Sajid Javid said he was not aware of any leaders who had 100% backing among their parties, and that is not “unusual”.

Speaking to Times Radio, he said: “There may well be a challenge, but let’s wait and see what happens.”

The health secretary maintained that Johnson has delivered since being elected – including Brexit and the Covid vaccination programme.

He said the 14 million who voted for the Conservative Party in 2019 makes them one of the “most successful parties in Western Europe”.

He then went on to tell BBC Breakfast that he thought it was “likely” such a vote of no confidence would go ahead, but that he didn’t think the country needed one.

Addressing partygate – and the hit it has had on Johnson’s popularity – Javid claimed that he’s “still upset when I think about those things”, but suggested it was time to move forward.

“What the country wants is the government to get on with the job at hand,” the cabinet minister said.

The health secretary also told Sky News that the prime minister will still “fight and stand his corner with a very strong case”, if push comes to shove.

“Whether there is a vote of no confidence or not, that is a decision for my colleagues.”

He addd: “If this threshold of 54 letters is reached, there will a confidence vote, there should be, there may well be one.

″If there is one, the prime minister will fight and stand his corner with a very strong case, but let’s just wait and see what happens.”

He was not the only person to publicly back the prime minister ahead of Sir Graham’s announcement on Monday.

Writing for Conservative Home, chief of staff for No.10, Steve Barclay, pleaded for the Tories to stay united under Johnson.

He said: “As we return to Westminster today, the Conservative parliamentary party faces a choice: we can focus on delivering the policies needed to meet the challenges faced by those communities – and of people across the whole United Kingdom.

“Or we can choose to waste time and energy looking backwards and inwards, talking to ourselves about ourselves.

“The problems we face aren’t easy to solve. Democracies around the world are all currently facing similar challenges.

“But under Boris Johnson’s leadership, our plan for jobs shows how we are navigated through these global challenges.

“To disrupt that progress now would be inexcusable to many who lent their vote to us for the first time at the last general election, and who want to see our prime minister deliver the changes promised for their communities.”

Although speculation over Johnson’s future was growing last week, concern among Tory ranks seems to have soared over the bank holiday after the prime minister and his wife were greeted with a wall of boos when arriving at an event to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee.