Government Minister Advises People To 'Snog Cautiously' At Christmas

Sajid Javid speaks to the media following a visit to Abbey vaccine centre in central London. Aaron Chown - PA Images via Getty Images

Sajid Javid has added to the Christmas confusion as he urged people to be “cautious” if enjoying a festive “snog” – as the health secretary revealed it is a “Javid family tradition” to kiss his wife under the mistletoe.

The Cabinet minister said that “people can snog who they wish” this Christmas – which contradicted a colleague advising against puckering up to stem the spread of coronavirus.

Javid told ITV News: “People can snog who they wish. I’ll certainly be kissing my wife under the mistletoe – it’s a Javid family tradition.

“It’s got nothing to do with the government who you kiss or anything like that. But the only thing is just – there’s guidance already out there – just be cautious and enjoy yourselves.”

It was the latest instance of mixed messaging over how best to behave over Christmas as the Omicron variant surges.

On Wednesday, work and pensions secretary Therese Coffey told ITV’s Peston programme that “we should all be trying to enjoy the Christmas ahead of us”.

But she said “snogging under the mistletoe” should be avoided with “people you don’t already know”.

Also on Thursday, Downing Street told the public not to cancel their Christmas parties – just hours after science minister George Freeman revealed he had cancelled his work Christmas party and they would instead be marking the festive season via Zoom.

In another case, head of the UK Health Security Agency Dr Jenny Harries urged people not to socialise “when we don’t particularly need to” on Tuesday. No.10 slapped down Dr Harries’ advice not to socialise where possible by claiming that was not the government’s official advice at the moment.

The latest government minister to say the word “snog” was too much for many.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer earlier said: “I don’t think it’s the role of government to dictate who people can kiss or not kiss, and I was quite surprised to see that suggestion come out of government.