A bitter row over Britain’s post-Brexit immigration policy has erupted after the government finally agreed to publish its plans to end free movement.

Home Secretary Sajid Javid pledged to “get control over our borders” as he unveiled details of the long-delayed immigration bill white paper, which will be published in full on Wednesday.

But his plan is already at the centre of controversy as fears mount that a fierce clampdown on immigration after the UK’s departure from the EU could spark a “Brexodus” of much-needed foreign talent.

Reports emerged late on Tuesday that the UK will demand skilled migrants earn a considerable £30,000-a-year before they are granted a five-year visa.

Such a high minimum salary requirement risks seeing huge swathes of people denied entry to the UK and is likely to enrage businesses who rely on foreign talent to operate.

It is thought migrants deemed ‘low-skilled’ under the scheme (those who command a salary below £30,000) may be able to apply for short-term visas of up to a year.

Labour has accused ministers of “crude anti-migrant rhetoric” and it was claimed Theresa May, who has long championed drastically reducing immigration, would be left to officially launch the policy without her home secretary.

In a sign of building criticism, the government was keen to brief that, under the blueprint, there will be a new visa route for skilled workers and no cap at all on high-skilled professions such as doctors and engineers.

The full immigration white paper will be put before the House of Commons on Thursday.

As well as measures to end free movement, it creates the legal framework for a future, single benefits system that will apply to both EU and non-EU nationals.