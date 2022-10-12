Sally Phillips and Hugh Grant Getty

Bridget Jones star Sally Phillips has claimed that Hugh Grant no longer speaks to her after she got “very drunk” during filming of the second film in the franchise.

Sally, who plays Shazza in the films, appeared in all three of the romcoms alongside Renée Zellweger in the titular role.

But during the filming of the second movie, Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason, on location in Thailand, Sally says she had a few too many, which resulted in Hugh becoming “afraid” of her.

“Hugh Grant doesn’t talk to me, ’cause I got very drunk in Thailand and was very indiscreet, and then he became afraid of my giant mouth,” Sally said on the Richard Herring Leicester Square Theatre Podcast.

“I lost my flip-flops in the sea and I was sick in the guitar bar’s sand toilet,” she said.

“Now he doesn’t talk to me except on set... which is completely fair enough.”

HuffPost UK has contacted Hugh’s reps for comment.

Unlike Sally, Hugh and Renée have remained close since their Bridget Jones days, which he has confessed is something of a rarity for him.

Hugh Grant and Renee Zellweger pose at the photocall to promote Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason on November 12, 2004 in Berlin Carsten Koall via Getty Images

However, the actor admitted that he thought Renée’s British accent needed quite a bit of work when she first signed up for the role of Bridget.

In the BBC documentary Becoming Bridget Jones, Hugh said: “I didn’t know Renée Zellweger, and a Texan playing a British character, it did seem like a stretch.

“She came in, doing quite a good British accent, but it was Princess Margaret. That was a little startling.”

After being told to “loosen it up”, Hugh claimed that Renée returned with an accent he has compared to “Princess Margaret having had a stroke”.