'Women Are Not The Problem Here': MPs Pay Tribute To Sarah Everard

Press Association Sarah Everard

MPs have spoken out about “the menace of male violence against women” and “disgusting victim blaming” as the disappearance of Sarah Everard leaves the nation reeling. The International Women’s Day debate on Thursday saw figures from across the political spectrum voice anger and sadness, as well as frustration at enduring gender inequality. On Wednesday Scotland Yard announced human remains had been found in Ashford, Kent, in the search for the 33-year-old and a Met Police officer has been arrested on suspicion of murder. Everard disappeared on March 3 in Clapham, south London, on her way home from a friend’s house. This week thousands of women have been sharing their fear of male violence on social media. Conservative former minister Maria Miller, who opened the Commons debate, paid tribute to Everard, telling MPs: “Her abduction has sent shockwaves across the UK. Sarah did everything to avoid danger and, let’s be very clear, women are not the problem here. “But for many women this news story will bring back memories of threatening situations they have found themselves in through no fault of their own; being sexually harassed on the streets, walking home from meeting friends, anonymous threats of physical violence on social media, sexually assaulted in plain sight in rush hour on public transport on the way to work. “Many choose not to talk about this, choose not to report it for fear of not being believed or taken seriously – but the research shows these sorts of events are parts of women’s everyday life and that is why what happened to Sarah Everard feels so very close to home.” Former minister Harriet Harman was the first to raise Everard’s case, as she criticised Met commissioner Cressida Dick.

She said: “Women will find no reassurance at all in the Metropolitan Commissioner’s statement that, and I quote: ‘It is extremely rare for a woman to be abducted off the street’. “Women know abduction and murder is just the worst end of a spectrum of everyday male threat to women. When the police advise women don’t go out at night on their own, women ask why do they have to be subjected to an informal curfew? “It is not women who are the problem here, it is men, and the criminal justice system fails women and lets men off the hook. Whether it is rape or whether it is domestic homicide, women are judged and blamed.” MPs fell silent as shadow domestic violence minister Jess Phillips read out the names of almost 120 women killed in the UK over the last 12 months where a man has been convicted or charged as the primary perpetrator. She did not include Everard, whose death has not been confirmed. She told the Commons: “There has been much debate at what I would say at the end of the list. Her name rings out across all of our media. “We have all prayed that the name of Sarah Everard would never be on any list. “Let’s pray every day and work every day to make sure nobody’s name ends up on this list again.”

Shadow domestic violence minister Jess Phillips

Ahead of reading out the list, Phillips told the Commons: “In this place, we count what we care about. We count the vaccines done, the number of people on benefits, we rule or oppose based on a count and we obsessively track that data. We love to count data of our own popularity. “However, we don’t currently count dead women. No government study is done into the patterns every year of the data of victims of domestic abuse who are killed, die by suicide or die suddenly. “Dead women is a thing we’ve all just accepted as part of our daily lives. Dead women is just one of those things. “Killed women are not vanishingly rare. Killed women are common.” Labour MP Bell Ribeiro-Addy challenged the “disgusting victim shaming” following the disappearance of Everard, who lived in her constituency. She told the Commons: “Sarah’s disappearance has left so many women feeling unsafe and with the theme of International Women’s Day, I choose to challenge the disgusting victim shaming that we have seen since Sarah’s disappearance. “It should go without saying that victims of gender violence are not to blame. Sarah did nothing wrong, all she did was walk home. “It should not be luck that sees us home safely at night, it should be our fundamental right to be respected by all.”

Press Association Tory MP and former minister Caroline Nokes