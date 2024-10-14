Saturday Night Live's 'Grim' Oasis Sketch Featured Some Extremely Questionable British Accents

The Oasis comeback got the Saturday Night Live treatment over the weekend, following the announcement that the band’s comeback will be heading across the pond next year.
Unfortunately for the comedians involved, though, by the time the clip reached UK shores, viewers were a little alarmed with their attempts at a Mancunian accent.
During Saturday’s edition of SNL’s regular Weekend Update segment, James Austin Johnson and Sarah Sherman donned wigs and sunglasses to portray Noel and Liam Gallagher, parodying the squabbling brothers as they prepare for their stage comeback.
But as the three-minute clip began doing the rounds among British X users, people grew increasingly unimpressed.
“Nothing can prepare you for the accents you are going to hear in this video,” one post read, summing up the mood of countless others:
As if that wasn’t enough, Liam Gallagher himself then weighed in, in his own inimitably candid style.
“Are they meant to be comedians?” he questioned in one post, while branding the skit “excruciating” in another.
Fortunately, Sarah Sherman seemed to see the funny side of Liam’s review.
The most recent instalment of Saturday Night Live featured Ariana Grande as host for the second time, with the legendary Stevie Nicks serving as the episode’s musical guest.
Over the course of the night, Ariana showed the actual cast a thing or two about impressions with sketches sending up everyone from Céline Dion to Jennifer Coolidge.
Her opening monologue also featured an elaborate musical number in which she impersonated Britney Spears, Gwen Stefani and Miley Cyrus.