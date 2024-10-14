Saturday Night Live's 'Grim' Oasis Sketch Featured Some Extremely Questionable British Accents

SNL stars James Austin Johnson and Sarah Sherman NBC

The Oasis comeback got the Saturday Night Live treatment over the weekend, following the announcement that the band’s comeback will be heading across the pond next year.

Unfortunately for the comedians involved, though, by the time the clip reached UK shores, viewers were a little alarmed with their attempts at a Mancunian accent.

Advertisement

During Saturday’s edition of SNL’s regular Weekend Update segment, James Austin Johnson and Sarah Sherman donned wigs and sunglasses to portray Noel and Liam Gallagher, parodying the squabbling brothers as they prepare for their stage comeback.

But as the three-minute clip began doing the rounds among British X users, people grew increasingly unimpressed.

“Nothing can prepare you for the accents you are going to hear in this video,” one post read, summing up the mood of countless others:

nothing can prepare you for the accents you are going to hear in this video https://t.co/Z30kysWxwI — milo edwards (@Milo_Edwards) October 13, 2024

Advertisement

This is gonna hit the UK timeline this morning like a warhead https://t.co/WfRoI0ud08 — Nick Walker (@nickw84) October 13, 2024

Ah, the 'British accent' in the wild. My head hurts... https://t.co/seAv23nP4E — Jenni Graham (@_JenniGraham) October 13, 2024

Why are they both doing cockney accents? An absolute hate crime this. https://t.co/I8voqzTYr3 — Nick Reilly (@NickJWReilly) October 13, 2024

James Austin Johnson is one the best impressionists I’ve ever seen so why is he doing Noel as a Londoner? https://t.co/jBBF6DMNvm — Jack Sommers (@jack_sommers) October 13, 2024

This feels like something you'd have seen on SMTV Live and I guarantee that would've been funnier https://t.co/7MVErH2Ub7 — Sophie Hall-oween 🎃 (@SophLouiseHall) October 13, 2024

Advertisement

this is genuinely so bad I am worried its gonna be the final spark to start a UK/USA war https://t.co/Fg1lJfiecj — lilstjimmy🚦🦌 (@lilstjimmy) October 13, 2024

There is a very good chance that this Oasis skit from SNL is the worst thing you will see today, perhaps this week and quite possibly ever. It is grim.



Make it stop. https://t.co/IicGEtmCvG — Chris (@CM_Flack) October 13, 2024

why can’t Americans do English accents? like… any English accents at all?



there are a few exceptions obviously but mostly they all sound TERRIBLE. also their conception of England is, like, based on Dick Van Dyke in Mary Poppins?



also, they’re really not good at sketch comedy. https://t.co/UojgySYvxb — Muhammad Butt (@muhammadbutt) October 13, 2024

y’all the accents are so shit omfg pic.twitter.com/mgPYug7f9k — ellie ☆ 276 DAYS TIL OASIS (@beatlesupernova) October 14, 2024

The Gallagher brothers, from 'LondonEngland' https://t.co/mbg839CY6J — John Lonnon (@devilfruitbat) October 13, 2024

Advertisement

turning up to an audition for snl with punch and judy puppets and immediately being made the longest serving cast member https://t.co/drKIS7ujI7 — Stan's Account (@tristandross) October 13, 2024

As if that wasn’t enough, Liam Gallagher himself then weighed in, in his own inimitably candid style.

“Are they meant to be comedians?” he questioned in one post, while branding the skit “excruciating” in another.

Excruciating — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 13, 2024

TURDOS — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 13, 2024

Advertisement

Oh dear — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 13, 2024

Are they meant to be comedians — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 13, 2024

Fortunately, Sarah Sherman seemed to see the funny side of Liam’s review.

The most recent instalment of Saturday Night Live featured Ariana Grande as host for the second time, with the legendary Stevie Nicks serving as the episode’s musical guest.

Over the course of the night, Ariana showed the actual cast a thing or two about impressions with sketches sending up everyone from Céline Dion to Jennifer Coolidge.

Advertisement

Her opening monologue also featured an elaborate musical number in which she impersonated Britney Spears, Gwen Stefani and Miley Cyrus.