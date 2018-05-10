Brighton College pupils who don’t adhere to a ban on various single-use plastic items including bottles, will be treated in the same way as those who are caught smoking and punished for ‘anti-social behaviour’, the headteacher has said.

According to Mr Cairns, after an initial period of warnings, if pupils bring plastic straws, bottles or non-biodegradable cups onto school premises, punishments will be doled out to “highlight the significance of the issue”.The new rules will apply to students and teachers alike and one sanction will be beach cleaning.