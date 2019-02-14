A six-year-old girl schoolgirl who was raped and murdered was smothered to death, a jury has been told.

A 16-year old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, denies abducting Alesha MacPhail from the home her grandparents shared with her dad on the Isle of Bute, sexually assaulting and killing her and attempting to hide evidence.

Her body, which bore 117 separate injuries, was found in a wooded area on the island on 2 July last year.

Pathologist John Williams told a trial at the High Court in Glasgow he carried out a post-mortem examination of her body and the cause of death was “pressure to the neck and face.”

He said the injuries to Alesha’s neck and face were consistent with being gripped, and those to her nose and mouth were consistent with “smothering”.