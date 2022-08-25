Scott Mills Holds Back Tears As He Signs Off From Radio 1 After 24 Years During Emotional Final Show

Scott Mills Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

Scott Mills had an emotional moment has he signed off from Radio 1 after 24 years on Thursday.

Earlier this year, it was announced the DJ would be moving to Radio 2 to replace Steve Wright as the host of the station’s early afternoon show.

As Scott and his co-host Chris Stark hosted their final Radio 1 show together, he struggled to hold back tears as he told listeners to “turn on the radio” if they ever feel alone.

Scott also chose One Direction’s Night Changes as the final track, with his parting words fittingly being his famous catchphrase: “Love you, bye.”

He said: “I, like millions of you, have grown up with Radio 1, it has been more than half my life sat here talking to you.

“In that time I have publicly come out, met some of my best friends like the one sitting opposite me, I have had break-ups, found love and lost it again sometimes, and said hello and goodbye to family.

“Every low this show has got me through and every high I have been lucky enough to celebrate has been here, Radio 1 has been the constant through all this.

“We have done so much stuff and over the last month people have sent immensely kind messages of what the show has meant to them and the truth is everything we have meant to you, you have meant to me.

“We are your friends, it is not an act or a performance, we are your friends. We were here to be stupid and to give everyone a bit of a laugh and a bit of a safe space to a lot of mad and horrible things going on. Radio 1 is your mate.”

Scott also thanked Chris, saying: “You make me laugh every day.”

He added: “This might be quite weird but I can be quite shy and quite anxious off the radio, and some days you turn up and you need these people in your life to give you a bit of a lift.

“Thank you to every single one of you. This show is nothing without you, your calls, your messages, you texts, your companionship.

“If you ever feel there is no one there, if you feel lost, or if you feel there is nothing good around you, I will say one thing to you, turn on the radio.”

To mark his contribution to Radio 1, it was revealed that one of the station’s studios at Broadcasting House in London – previously named 82A – will from now be known as 82 Mills.

During his time with Radio 1, Scott has hosted a variety of shows across the network, including his current roles as host of the 1-3.30pm Monday to Thursday slot and fronting The Official Chart Show.

He will begin hosting the weekday 2-4pm slot on Radio 2 from 5 September.

After vacating his Radio 2 afternoons after 23 years, Steve Wright will continue to host Sunday Love Songs from 9-11am, as well as a new Serious Jockin’ show and other Radio 2 specials.

Meanwhile, Scott’s Radio 1 co-host Chris Stark will be joining the Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp team from October.