Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross has backed forming a “coalition of the Union” with Labour and the Lib Dems to deny Nicola Sturgeon another term in power.

Ross said “if the parliamentary maths allow” after May’s Holyrood elections, all of Scotland’s pro-Union parties should “put aside their political differences” and focus on “stopping an SNP majority”.

A Tory-Labour coalition has been rejected by Anas Sarwar, the newly-elected Scottish Labour leader, but UK Lib Dem leader Ed Davey is more open to an alliance.

The polls say Nicola Sturgeon’s party is on course to win handsomely in May, but many believe the first minister’s high-profile spat with predecessor Alex Salmond could damage the SNP and the independence movement.

Asked during an online event with the Tory think tank Onward, Ross said the “very simple answer” was that he would back a pro-Union coalition.

He said: “I believe that the last 14 years of failure that we have seen from the SNP has undermined everything that we have tried to do in Scotland. We have seen our public services take a back seat to the SNP’s obsession with separating Scotland from the rest of the UK.

“So, surely if the parliamentary maths allow after the next election for the parties who support Scotland’s place in the UK continuing and that strong union being maintained, surely we can work together, put aside some political differences to work in the national interest to focus Scotland on our recovery from coronavirus for the next five years, rather than more fights over the constitution.

“We can only do that by stopping an SNP majority.”