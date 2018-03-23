If you ever feel bad for not sending your child to a private or grammar school, assuming it would do wonders for their grades, don’t fret - it doesn’t make a huge difference, according to a new study.

Researchers at King’s College London (KCL) found attending a selective school (whether private or grammar) may not automatically improve a child’s chances of getting good GCSE grades and suggested that the type of school a child goes to has little impact on their academic achievement.

The study, based on an analysis of more than 4,000 students in England and Wales, did find that students at private and grammar schools scored around a grade higher across English, maths and science, than their peers in non-selective schools. But once factors such as family income, achievement at age 11, cognitive ability and genes linked to educational achievement, were taken into account there was less than a 10th of a grade difference in results.