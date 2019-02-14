An east London schoolgirl who left Britain as a 15-year-old to join the Islamic State group will not be brought back to Britain despite her plea to be saved from Syria, a government minister said.

Shamima Begum was tracked down by The Times newspaper to a refugee camp in northern Syria where she is now 19-years-old, the bride of an Islamic State fighter, and nine months pregnant.

She said her two infant children had died and that her husband is in captivity.

Stating that “I don’t regret coming here,” she told The Times: “I’m not the same silly little 15-year-old schoolgirl who ran away from Bethnal Green four years ago.”

She also told reporter Anthony Loyd: “The caliphate is over. There was so much oppression and corruption that I don’t think they deserved victory.

“I know what everyone at home thinks of me as I have read all that was written about me online. But I just want to come home to have my child.

“That’s all I want right now. I’ll do anything required just to be able to come home and live quietly with my child.”

But Security Minister Ben Wallace rebuffed Begum’s plea on Thursday, saying: “I’m not risking British lives to go and rescue terrorists in a failed state. Actions have consequences.”