PA Archive/PA Images Delegates at the Scottish National Party conference at the SEC Centre in Glasgow in 2017

Support for the Scottish National Party has climbed to 40%, according to a fresh poll of Scottish voters.

A new YouGov survey says that, were a general election held tomorrow, Nicola Sturgeon would claw back eight seats the SNP lost last year, underlining the scale of the challenge still facing Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn in Scotland.

The poll suggest Scotland is far from hitting what Davidson calls “peak SNP” and comes as the party gathers in Aberdeen for its spring conference.

The survey found Ruth Davidson’s Scottish Conservatives have retaken second place on 27% - up 4%.

Scottish Labour, now led by Richard Leonard, meanwhile, dropped 5% to 23% in Westminster voting intentions, according to the poll for The Times Scotland.

Despite the SNP and Tories both growing in support by 4% since January, a seat projection from the poll gave the SNP 43 MPs, up from 35, but saw the Tories drop two seats to 11.

Labour would lose six seats and be left with just one MP, according to the poll of more than 1,000 Scots carried out at the start of June.

Davidson, however, was the only senior politician with a positive rating at 11. Theresa May scored lowest at -44 with Nicola Sturgeon on -2.