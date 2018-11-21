Speaker John Bercow Scolds Female MPs For Playing Football In Commons

John Bercow blew the whistle on a group of female MPs who used the House of Commons chamber for a game of keepy-uppy.

The five MPs, from different parties, were celebrating having formed a women’s lobby football team and even posed for photos in their football strips in the Speaker’s chair.

Bercow was said to have been incensed by the apparent intrusion, telling MPs the next day “our historic chamber should not be used for this type of activity”.

The MPs were unable to play their first match with Crawley Old Girls because they had to be in Parliament to vote.

Instead, they marked the occasion at the despatch boxes and later put their ball at the foot of the Commons’ famous statue of Margaret Thatcher.