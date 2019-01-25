Speedboat Killer Jack Shepherd Appears In Court In Georgia

Reuters Jack Shepherd, who went on the run last year after killing a woman in a speedboat crash on the River Thames, attends court hearing in Tbilisi, Georgia

Speedboat killer Jack Shepherd has appeared in court in Georgia after spending months on the run after being convicted of manslaughter in his absence.

The 31-year-old web designer sat in the dock as Tbilisi City Court heard on Friday that he had been in the country since March last year.

Shepherd surrendered himself to police in Georgia on Wednesday, the same day his victim’s father launched a televised campaign to urge him to hand himself in.

Bearded and smiling, he walked into a police station in the capital, flanked by lawyers, and gave an interview proclaiming his innocence over the death of Charlotte Brown.

Brown, 24, from Clacton-on-Sea, Essex, died after plunging into the icy waters of the River Thames when Shepherd’s boat crashed during a Champagne-laden date in London in December 2015.