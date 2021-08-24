Strange New Spider-Man Trailer Drops And, Yep, Marvel Is Officially Going There

It’s happening.
The trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home dropped on Monday ― hours after a version leaked online ― and it confirms months of rumours over the newest phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Yep, Marvel is not waiting until next year’s Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness to open up the multiverse.
In the new Spider-Man trailer, Peter Parker accidentally messes up a Doctor Strange spell, creating a rift that brings out elements of previous Spider-Man film eras, which didn’t share much of a timeline... until now:
Assuming there are no further pandemic-related delays, Spider-Man: No Way Home is set for release in December 2021.
It’s part of a busy calendar for the MCU, with Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings hitting screens next month, followed by Eternals in November and the next Doctor Strange film set for release in March 2022.