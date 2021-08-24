Strange New Spider-Man Trailer Drops And, Yep, Marvel Is Officially Going There

It’s happening.

The trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home dropped on Monday ― hours after a version leaked online ― and it confirms months of rumours over the newest phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Yep, Marvel is not waiting until next year’s Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness to open up the multiverse.

In the new Spider-Man trailer, Peter Parker accidentally messes up a Doctor Strange spell, creating a rift that brings out elements of previous Spider-Man film eras, which didn’t share much of a timeline... until now: