Who Is Stephen Barclay? No, We Don't Know Either. But Here's A Start

Stephen Barclay is the new Brexit secretary, Downing Street announced.

Stephen Barclay has been appointed as the next Brexit secretary, following the resignation this week of Dominic Raab.

A known Leave voter, Barclay will take on the role as Theresa May attempts to win support for her controversial Withdrawal Agreement.

But who is Stephen ‘Steve’ Barclay?

According to a two-paragraph government biography, Barclay was most recently appointed as a junior minister in the Department of Health on 9 January 2018.

Prior to his role as Health Minister, Barclay was an Economic Secretary to the Treasury.

The MP for North East Cambridgeshire is married and has 2 children, according to the government website.

A qualified solicitor, he read History at Cambridge before studying law in Chester.

The 46-year-old held numerous roles in business before becoming an MP, including legal work for Axa Insurance, as a regulator for the Financial Services Authority and within the anti-money laundering department of Barclays Bank.

He becomes the third Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union following Raab’s departure. David Davis resigned over May’s Chequers Brexit proposal in July.