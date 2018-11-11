Reports that Stormzy is set to headline at Glastonbury next year have been largely well-received by music fans.
Over the weekend, reports suggested the grime star would be closing the show on the Pyramid Stage on the first night of next year’s festival, with The Cure and Paul McCartney also named as potential headliners for the following two nights.
The rumour was started by a post from major festivals website eFestivals’ admin, who claimed “a music biz newsheet” had named Stormzy as the Friday night Glasto headliner.
Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis added fuel to the fire on Saturday morning, when she teased that the unspecified performed was male, “one of the most exciting acts in British music” and that his headline slot was an opportunity to become the “massive name they can be”.
Stormzy topped the charts with his debut album ‘Gang Signs & Prayer’ in 2017, with a follow-up expected next year, and the news of his potential status as a Glastonbury headliner has caused plenty of conversation online…
HuffPost UK has reached out to Stormzy’s representatives for clarification.
Although Glastonbury took a break in 2018, Stormzy’s performance at the festival in the previous year was one of the most talked-about of 2017, thanks in part to the political statements he made while he was on stage.
He caused a similar stir when he closed the show at this year’s Brit Awards, where he was named Best British Male, as well as receiving the big award of the night, Best British Album.
In addition to his songs ‘Blinded By Your Grace, Part 2’ and ‘Big For Your Boots’, the rapper raised eyebrows with a freestyle verse, in which he addressed racism in British society and lampooned Prime Minister Theresa May for the her actions in the wake of the Grenfell Tower disaster.
Back in August, Stormzy sparked speculation he’d been signed up to perform at Glastonbury when he shared an old quote from Liam Gallagher about how hip-hop had no place at the festival on his Instagram story.