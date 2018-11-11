Reports that Stormzy is set to headline at Glastonbury next year have been largely well-received by music fans.

Over the weekend, reports suggested the grime star would be closing the show on the Pyramid Stage on the first night of next year’s festival, with The Cure and Paul McCartney also named as potential headliners for the following two nights.

The rumour was started by a post from major festivals website eFestivals’ admin, who claimed “a music biz newsheet” had named Stormzy as the Friday night Glasto headliner.