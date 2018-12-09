Craig admitted that Ashley’s routine had left him “speechless”, with the panel awarding it a perfect score, putting her at joint top of the leaderboard.

He’s notoriously the most difficult ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ judge to impress, but even Craig Revel Horwood couldn’t find fault with Ashley Roberts ’ American Smooth in Saturday night’s semi-final.

This was Ashley’s second 40 of the series, having previously won the first perfect score out of all of this year’s contestants for her show-stopping Jive routine.

However, it hasn’t been plain sailing for Ashley and her professional partner Pasha Kovalev who, despite being an early frontrunner, has wound up in the dance-off for the last two weeks, with the judges unanimously opting to save her on both occasions.

This week was the first time this series that the celebrities have had to prepare two dances, with Ashley being awarded 36 points for her Paso Doble earlier in the show.

Her overall score of 76 points, out of a possible 80, put her at joint top of the leaderboard, alongside Steps singer Faye Tozer.

Sadly, it was a rather different story for Paralympian Lauren Steadman, who landed the lowest score of the series for the fourth week in a row.