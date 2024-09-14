Strictly Come Dancing hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly BBC/Guy Levy

The leaves are starting to brown, the dark nights are drawing in and there’s an unmistakeable nip in the air.

Bit depressing, really, isn’t it?

Well, don’t fret, because the arrival of autumn also means the return of Strictly Come Dancing, the new series of which kicks off on Saturday night with the annual pre-recorded launch show.

It’s looking like a big year for Strictly, not just because it’s the first series back since the headline-grabbing BBC investigation the show’s been under for the past few months, but also because it’s celebrating 20 years since the very first episode aired.

So yeah, safe to say there’s a lot going on.

The 15 stars getting their dance shoes on this time around were confirmed last month, but just in case you need a quick refresher, here’s our guide to the Strictly 2024 cast...

Chris McCausland

Comedian Chris McCausland is making history on Strictly in 2024 BBC

Comedian Chris McCausland is set to make history as the first blind contestant to ever compete on Strictly Come Dancing.

After becoming the first of this year’s celebrities to be unveiled, he joked: “I don’t dance, I haven’t danced, I can’t dance, I can’t see the dancing I will have to do. What can possibly go wrong?”

JB Gill

Former Christmas champion JB Gill is returning to the Strictly ballroom this year BBC

Chart-topping singer JB Gill first rose to fame on The X Factor, as part of the boyband JLS. After finishing in second place, the group went on to score a string of hits, including five UK number ones, and two Brit Award wins.

JB is no stranger to the dance floor, having won Strictly’s Christmas special back in 2012. He also competed in ITV’s short-lived Strictly rival Dance Dance Dance back in 2017, finishing in third place alongside his wife Chloe.

“I danced in the Strictly Christmas special over a decade ago and loved it, so when I got the call to join Strictly this year, it was an immediate yes from me,” he revealed.

“I’m raring to go to and looking forward to showing off some new skills to the JLS boys. From muddy wellies on the fields of my farm to sequins and Glitterballs – I’m here to embrace it all!”

Wynne Evans

Wynne Evans is perhaps best known for his very unique alter-ego ITV

When Welsh performer Wynne Evans was revealed as the third celebrity on the Strictly Come Dancing line-up, he was referred to as a “broadcaster, presenter, and professionally trained opera singer”.

All of that is true, of course, but they failed to mention what we best know him for – portraying the operatic Gio Compario in the car insurance site Go Compare’s long-running ad campaigns.

He said he’d be representing “every portly, middle-aged father out there” on the Strictly dance floor, adding: “Me, taking part in Strictly Come Dancing?! I’m not entirely sure how I’ll get along, if all else fails I’ll just have to learn the art of distraction.

“What I do know is I will give it my all and aim to make Wales proud. I’m definitely going to try and combine my love of Opera into one of my routines.”

Toyah Wilcox

Toyah Wilcox is making her Strictly debut in 2024 BBC

British music legend Toyah Wilcox is known for hits including It’s A Mystery, Thunder In The Mountains and I Want To Be Free.

She explained: “This is going to be a wild and wonderful ride, and I’m here for every sparkly second.”

“I’m used to performing for big crowds but this is completely fresh for me. How I will do? It’s a mystery,” Toyah joked, adding: “I just want to get cracking and learn some dance routines now!”

Dr Punam Krishan

Dr Punam Krishan will be introduced to a whole new audience on this year's series of Strictly Come Dancing BBC

GP-turned-TV-personality Punam Krishan will be a familiar face to viewers of the BBC’s Morning Live, where she’s the daytime show’s resident medical expert. She’s also the author of books including How To Be A Doctor And Other Life-Saving Jobs and the upcoming The Superhero’s First Aid Manual.

Punam admitted her forthcoming Strictly stint “still doesn’t feel real”, revealing: “I am overjoyed to be a contestant on this year’s show. I have watched Strictly every year with my family and it feels extra special that it’s the 20th year, I can’t believe I will be the one getting Strictly-fied now.

“This is so out of my comfort zone, but I’m up for the journey and will give it my absolute all.”

Tasha Ghouri

Tasha Ghouri is the second former Love Island star to sign up for Strictly Come Dancing BBC

To most of us, Tasha Ghouri is best remembered for her stint on Love Island in 2021, making it all the way to the final alongside her boyfriend Andrew Le Page.

Before entering the Love Island villa, Tasha was already a trained dancer, appearing in one of MNEK’s music videos as part of a dance troupe made up entirely of performers who were deaf or hard of hearing. She also briefly dated departing Strictly professional Giovanni Pernice.

She said she hoped to “represent and make everyone proud” in the Strictly ballroom, sharing: “I’ve been watching the show since I was little – it’s a firm Ghouri family favourite - so this is a total dream come true.”

Pete Wicks

Strictly Come Dancing is the latest in a long line of reality TV appearances for Pete Wicks BBC

Reality star Pete Wicks first made a name for himself when he joined the cast of The Only Way Is Essex, remaining with the docusoap for seven years.

His other reality show appearances have included Celebs Go Dating, where he struck up a friendship with fellow media personality Sam Thompson, as well as Celebrity MasterChef, The Celebrity Island, Celebrity Island With Bear Grylls and two seasons of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, after having to pull out of his first run due to an injury.

“Dancing live in front of the nation every Saturday? Absolutely terrifying,” he confessed. “But anyone who knows me knows I love a challenge and trying new things, so I’m genuinely looking forward to getting stuck in.”

Tom Dean

BBC

After his success at the Paris Olympics, the swimmer let slip that he had signed up for the new series of Strictly.

He previously claimed: “I thought it would be really exciting to try something a bit different. I’ll be doing that and straight back into training after it. It’s something to look forward to.

“I’ve not seen [fellow Olympic swimmer and Strictly alum Adam Peaty] yet. He did brilliantly on it so I’ll be getting a few tips from him, for sure.”

In the more formal (read: not accidental) announcement, Tom said, “I am taking part in Strictly Come Dancing 2024!”

He added: “You may have heard me accidentally say it poolside first… but now I can officially talk about how excited I am to get stuck into something new, meet some brilliant people and get dancing. Bring it on!”

Shayne Ward

BBC

Former X Factor winner and actor Shayne Ward has appeared on Coronation Street as Aidan Connor, and is currently the lead in Channel 5′s The Good Ship Murder.

Announcing his upcoming Strictly appearance on Lorraine, the That’s My Goal singer said: “I’m buzzing to see all of the sparkles and magic that is Strictly in real life.”

He added: “I’m no stranger to live TV, but dancing Latin and Ballroom in front of millions is a whole new level.”

“No promises on my dancing ability, but I will give it my best shot!”

Sarah Hadland

BBC

You probably know her best as Stevie in the hilarious sitcom Miranda (although if you loved CBBC’s Horrible Histories show as much as we did, you might recognise the actor from her long-running role in that, too).

She’s also appeared in The Job Lot, Quantum of Solace, and multiple plays.

Sarah told the world about entering Strictly in the same Lorraine interview as Shayne.

“I cannot believe I am part of Strictly,” the star gushed. “I feel particularly excited to be part of such an iconic show in its 20th year. I’m so ready for the glitz, glam and glitter and hopefully I can make everyone watching at home proud!”

Jamie Borthwick

BBC

The actor, who plays Jay Brown on EastEnders, has already won the 2023 Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special ― so hopes are pretty high for his upcoming appearance on the show.

Like Tom Dean’s announcement, the news was revealed on Matt and Mollie’s Show on BBC Radio 1.

The soap legend said: “I had a ball doing the Strictly Christmas special last year, so when I was asked to join for this series it was the easiest yes!”

He added: “This is a fresh challenge and it will be so different to be learning a new dance every week and for the public to have their say.”

“I’m hoping to be Salsa-ing around Albert Square in no time and I’ll be asking my Walford Strictly alumni for some words of wisdom. See you on the dance floor!”

Montell Douglas

Montell Douglas is best known to Gladiators fans as "Fire" BBC

If the name Montell Douglas doesn’t ring a bell, perhaps her Gladiators alter-ego Fire will.

As well as appearing in the hit BBC challenge show, Montell is also a celebrated athlete competing in the summer and winter Olympics in the sprinting and bobsled events, respectively.

She said: “Fire is here to light up the Ballroom. Wow I am so honoured to have been asked to do the show. It is such an amazing thing to be a part of and I can’t wait to get started.

“Hopefully a few of my Gladiator moves will come in handy with the Tango or Paso Doble!”

Nick Knowles

BBC

Best known for his work on home improvement shows like DIY SOS, Nick Knowles is no stranger to reality TV, having previously participated in I’m A Celebrity back in 2018.

“I’m so, so excited to be doing Strictly this year,” he enthused. “People may be more used to me getting stuck in on a building site or travelling the world, but dancing live on TV will be a whole new adventure.

“I’ve spent my whole life learning new skills and I’ve never been afraid of a challenge – there’s life in the old dog yet to take on one more big one – being taught how to dance! I’ll give it my everything... and try not to embarrass my kids of course!”

Sam Quek

BBC

Retired hockey player turned sports pundit Sam Quek is bringing some more Olympic gold to the 2024 Strictly line-up.

“As a former hockey player I’m used to playing as part of a team, but the thought of dancing on the Ballroom floor in front of a live audience is quite daunting!” she admits.

“I’m chuffed to be a part of this legendary show and Quickstep into the shoes of a performer, it feels absolutely surreal but I’m ready for every bit of the adventure.”

Paul Merson

BBC

Completing the line-up this year is Paul Merson, the former footballer who most of us know now for his commentary on the sport.

While joining Strictly is apparently “a whole new ball game for me” (get it? ’Cause football!), he says he’s “going to tackle this challenge” (get it? ’Cause football!) head on (GET IT? ’CAUSE FOOTBALL! A pun hat-trick, you might say...).

He added: “I’m ready to swap the pitch for the Ballroom floor, so here’s hoping my two left feet can learn some moves and you never know, maybe I’ll be taking home the Glitterball Trophy!””

