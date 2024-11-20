Strictly Come Dancing hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly BBC/Guy Levy

EastEnders favourite Tamzin Outhwaite has become the fifth celebrity confirmed to be taking part in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special.

Tamzin is best known for her performance as Mel Owen in the long-running BBC soap, for which she earned two wins at the National Television Awards.

Her other credits include Doctor Who, the police drama New Tricks, The Fixer and Red Cap.

On Wednesday evening, it was revealed that Tamzin is one of the stars who’ll be performing in Strictly’s Christmas Day special, where she’ll perform with Nikita Kuzmin.

Nikita had been paired with Olympian Sam Quek on this year’s regular series of Strictly, until she was eliminated earlier this month.

Tamzin Outhwaite is competing on this year's Strictly Christmas special BBC

Tamzin said: “I’m so excited to swap the stage for the Strictly ballroom this Christmas. I’m used to performing in front of a live audience, but this is a whole new experience.

“I can’t wait to immerse myself in all things glitter and sequins, let’s hope the judges show Nikita and I some extra festive cheer this Christmas!”

Strictly bosses began revealing the line-up for this year’s festive special last week, beginning with comedian Josh Widdicombe.

Although Strictly’s annual Christmas episode typically features six new celebs competing in a one-off special for the Silver Star trophy, two of the contestants on the regular series of Strictly this year are former festive winners.

JLS singer JB Gill triumphed on Christmas Day back in 2012, while Jamie Borthwick’s own festive win came just last year.