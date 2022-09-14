Craig Revel Horwood Admits He Already Has 'Concerns' For One Of This Year's Strictly Stars

Craig Revel Horwood Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

Strictly Come Dancing star Craig Revel Horwood has shared his early thoughts on this year’s crop of contestants, revealing he anticipates one of this year’s stars might struggle with one particular aspect.

As reported by the Mirror, Craig admitted that while he expects to see Loose Women panellist Kaye Adams performing well when it comes to ballroom, he thinks she could struggle with some of the Latin routines.

Advertisement

“Kaye Adams I’m slightly concerned about,” he explained. “I think she’ll do quite well at the ballroom stuff, but I’m worried about the Latin.

“The sex appeal and the hip action and rhythm, things like the Cha-Cha-Cha might prove … a challenge, darling.”

Kaye Adams Mike Marsland via Getty Images

Craig previously named Will Mellor as one to watch in the new series, claiming: “I think he’s got a real charm about him and I think he’ll be able to bring that onto the dance floor.”

Advertisement

Elaborating further in his latest interview, the long-serving judge said: “Will Mellor is a good actor – I think he’ll be able to act his way through it. He’s got a great personality, he’ll provide some funny moments.

“Kym Marsh has danced before and I think she’ll fit in well. Jayde Adams, I know a little about, but fingers crossed, she’ll make us laugh!

“Ellie Simmonds is a powerhouse athlete – she’ll throw her entire body into it. She’s had to fight all her life – she’ll bring that on the dance floor.”

Will Mellor David M. Benett via Getty Images

The new series of Strictly had originally been scheduled to launch this weekend, but this has now been postponed by almost a week following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Advertisement