‘Strictly Come Dancing’ is paying tribute to musicals new and old for the quarter-finals this week. The six remaining celebrities will be performing numbers made famous by various stage productions on Saturday night, as they battle it out for a place in the semi-final.

BBC

After topping the leaderboard last week, Faye Tozer and her partner Giovanni Pernice will be hoping to do it again with a Charleston inspired by ‘The Sound Of Music’. Meanwhile, Lauren Steadman will be hoping to improve on her efforts after she and AJ Pritchard landed at the bottom of the pile for the second week in a row last Saturday, as they take on an American Smooth to a classic from ‘South Pacific’. Here’s the full rundown of who’s dancing to what this week... Ashley and Pasha will be dancing the Quickstep to ‘Don’t Rain On My Parade’ from ‘Funny Girl’

Lauren and AJ will be dancing the American Smooth (Viennese Waltz) to ‘I’m In Love With A Wonderful Guy’ from ‘South Pacific’

Stacey and Kevin will be dancing the American Smooth (Foxtrot) to ‘I Dreamed A Dream’ from ‘Les Misérables’

Faye and Giovanni will be dancing the Charleston to ‘The Lonley Goatherd’ from ‘The Sound Of Music’

Charles and Karen will be dancing the Rumba to ‘Maria’ from ‘West Side Story’

Joe and Dianne will be dancing the Salsa to the ‘Joseph’ megamix from ‘Joseph And The Technicolour Dreamcoat’

BBC Faye and Giovanni topped last week's leaderboard with their Waltz