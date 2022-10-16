Strictly hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman Guy Levy/BBC via PA Media

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Sunday night’s Strictly Come Dancing results show.

Matt Goss has become the third celebrity to leave the current series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The Bros singer and his professional partner Nadiya Bychkova fell to the bottom of the leaderboard in Saturday night’s live show, and were revealed to have landed in the dance-off after failing to secure enough public votes to save them.

What came as more of a shock was that they were joined in the bottom two by Kym Marsh, whose Samba routine had her at joint fifth place on the leaderboard with 32 points of a possible 40.

After both celebrities performed their dances again, the judges unanimously voted to save Kym and her professional partner Graziano Di Prima.

Matt Goss and Nadiya Bychkova Guy Levy/BBC via PA Media

Craig Revel Horwood told the couples: “I think both couples went up a major notch, I mean Matt you went fantastically mad in that, I loved it, and Kym you were really great in that. But the couple I would like to save is Kym and Graziano.”

Motsi Mabuse agreed to save Kym and Graziano, while Anton Du Beke added: “I would just like to say you should both be thrilled with the way you performed in the dance-off, it’s the most high-pressured of situations.

“Matt – that’s your best performance of the whole series, you should be really proud of yourself. But the couple with the higher technical ability, I think for me, going through is Kym and Graziano.”

Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima on the Strictly dance floor BBC/Guy Levy

Although her vote ultimately didn’t count, Head Judge Shirley Ballas revealed she would have chosen the same pair as her colleagues.

Following his elimination, Matt said of his partner Nadiya: “This lovely lady beside me, a world champion with all the patience. I am very honoured to have danced with you.

“And to everyone who is still in, I love you guys, go smash it.”

Nadiya responded: “First I’m so grateful that I got to teach and dance with a music icon.

“But, more important than this, I got the privilege to get to know Matt, for who you really are. Not many people know you and you’re a beautiful soul, very kind human and a real gentleman.”

Matt and Nadiya in their official Strictly portrait Ray Burmiston/BBC via PA Wire/PA Images

The remaining 12 couples will all be performing again next week, with each pair delivering a routine inspired by a BBC show, in honour of the broadcaster’s 100th anniversary.