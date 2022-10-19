Suella Braverman Resigns And Twitter Concludes She's Just Not 'Tofu' Enough

Suella Braverman has just left her home secretary role, and Twitter is having an absolute field day by dredging up her recent attacks on those who disagreed with her policies.
It comes days after Liz Truss fired her close friend Kwasi Kwarteng as chancellor, leading his replacement to tear up the prime minister’s main policies in the mini-budget.
According to The Guardian, Braverman may be replaced by former transport secretary Grant Shapps.
After just 43 days in the job, Braverman now holds the title as the home secretary with the shortest time in the job since 1945.
The reason for her departure has not been revealed just yet, but her online critics are pointing to the former home secretary’s recent attacks that on the “tofu-eating wokerati”.
Only on Tuesday, she accused opposition parties of being a “coalition of chaos”, adding: “It’s the Guardian-reading, tofu-eating wokerati, dare I say, the anti-growth coalition that we have to thank for the [Just Stop Oil] disruption that we are seeing on our roads today.”
And when news of departure dropped on Wednesday, Twitter didn’t miss a beat.
Then, of course, there were the wider criticisms of the party in general – and the deportation Rwanda policy which Braverman has championed. Only earlier this month, she claimed it was her “dream” to get asylum seekers sent to the east African country.