Suella Braverman Resigns And Twitter Concludes She's Just Not 'Tofu' Enough

Suella Braverman departed as home secretary on Wednesday PAUL ELLIS via Getty Images

Suella Braverman has just left her home secretary role, and Twitter is having an absolute field day by dredging up her recent attacks on those who disagreed with her policies.

It comes days after Liz Truss fired her close friend Kwasi Kwarteng as chancellor, leading his replacement to tear up the prime minister’s main policies in the mini-budget.

According to The Guardian, Braverman may be replaced by former transport secretary Grant Shapps.

After just 43 days in the job, Braverman now holds the title as the home secretary with the shortest time in the job since 1945.

The reason for her departure has not been revealed just yet, but her online critics are pointing to the former home secretary’s recent attacks that on the “tofu-eating wokerati”.

Only on Tuesday, she accused opposition parties of being a “coalition of chaos”, adding: “It’s the Guardian-reading, tofu-eating wokerati, dare I say, the anti-growth coalition that we have to thank for the [Just Stop Oil] disruption that we are seeing on our roads today.”

And when news of departure dropped on Wednesday, Twitter didn’t miss a beat.

Have we all done the one about Braverman being told to "get tofu**" yet? — Hugo Rifkind (@hugorifkind) October 19, 2022

Come for the tofu-eating wokerati, you best not miss — Henry Zeffman (@hzeffman) October 19, 2022

Braverman has gone. Brought down by the pro-Tofu coalition no doubt. — Otto English (@Otto_English) October 19, 2022

Suella really put the "tofu" into the phrase "that's how to fuck everything up" — Nish Kumar (@MrNishKumar) October 19, 2022

BREAKING: Please sit down for this one because it's terribly upsetting. I must bring you the tragic news that Suella Braverman has been sacked as home secretary. The Tofu-eating wokerati have won 😭😭😭 — Laura K Translator (@LKTranslator) October 19, 2022

The tofu-wokerati strike back https://t.co/EmD12NxPpU — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) October 19, 2022

No-one knows what’s going on. Just keep your head down and don’t fuck with tofu. — Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) October 19, 2022

Braverman has indeed resigned, @SkyNews reports.

OK, I'll go there:



When the going gets tofu, the tofu get going. — Paul Waugh (@paulwaugh) October 19, 2022

There is some irony to the fact that her departure was announced by the Guardian. — Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) October 19, 2022

Suella Braverman: "I fought the Quorn, and the Quorn won". — Ash Sarkar (@AyoCaesar) October 19, 2022

*cough* Coalition of Chaos *cough* pic.twitter.com/RFn8OBCoYz — Caroline Lucas (@CarolineLucas) October 19, 2022

Is the secret globalist agenda just big tofu — Rupert Myers (@RupertMyers) October 19, 2022

Then, of course, there were the wider criticisms of the party in general – and the deportation Rwanda policy which Braverman has championed. Only earlier this month, she claimed it was her “dream” to get asylum seekers sent to the east African country.

Suella Braverman dreamed so hard about deportations she accidentally manifested her own 🙏🏿 be careful what you wish for! — Jason Okundaye (@jasebyjason) October 19, 2022

Suella Braverman deported from the cabinet — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) October 19, 2022

Let’s just sack the whole lot with a General Election — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) October 19, 2022

