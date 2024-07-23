Suella Braverman Claims She Would Vote For Trump As He Would Make The World 'Safer'

Suella Braverman on LBC LBC

Suella Braverman claimed today she would vote for Donald Trump if she were an American citizen.

The former Tory home secretary and current backbencher was filling in for James O’Brien on his LBC talk show this afternoon when she explained why she would go Republican.

She began: “I have followed American politics for a few years, I’ve actually met Donald Trump when he was president, when he came to the UK for D-Day commemorations.

“I think looking at this race, if I were an American voter myself, I think I would be voting for the Republicans, I think I would be voting for Donald Trump.

“I think ultimately if we look at the policy – don’t look at the characters, the personalities – I think the world will be safer under Donald Trump.

“If we look at his record as president, no wars were started while he was president.

“Donald Trump did secure significant progress in the Middle East when he was president in the form of the Abraham Accords, landmark agreements with countries who had been formerly and previously hostile to Israel.”

“No wars were started while Donald Trump was President.”@SuellaBraverman explains why she would vote Republican this November. pic.twitter.com/Q4BDaSzOLs — LBC (@LBC) July 23, 2024

Trump has previously claimed to be the first president “in 72 years” to not oversee any wars.

During the Trump administration, the US launched airstrikes on Syria and ordered the killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

There was also a riot on Capitol Hill when his successor Joe Biden was sworn in on January 6, 2021, because Trump’s followers falsely believed the election had been stolen from the Republican.

In his re-election campaign, the Republican nominee has promised to end the Ukraine-Russia war and the Gaza-Israel conflict in the Middle East, although he has not explained how he would sort either.

Elsewhere in the show, Braverman was heavily criticised by one caller who lashed out at her handling of UK migration issues.

Although she is no longer in government, she did champion the Rwanda deportation scheme when she was in the home office.

But one called said: “You should be hanging your head in shame, sorry. You, the Tory Party, have exacerbated this problem for political gain.

“Let’s not mealy-mouth. We know what politicians are like.”

He added: “There has not been one word of apology come out your mouth this morning.”

When he pointed out that £700m have been wasted on this scheme which did not forcibly deport a single asylum seeker, Braverman asked what his solution to the problem is.

He just pointed out that the government just “closed down all the safe routes” into this country.