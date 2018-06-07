Campaigners Lose Appeal Over Northern Ireland Abortion Law Challenge

Human rights campaigners have lost a Supreme Court appeal which attempted to overturn Northern Ireland’s strict abortion law.

A majority of judges said the existing law does violate European human rights laws in the cases of fatal foetal abnormality, rape and incest.

However, the justices said the Supreme Court “has no jurisdiction” to consider the legal challenge as the the Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission (NIHRC) who brought the case was not itself an actual victim or potential victim.

The result was celebrated by campaigners who said it had only lost on a technicality.

Humanists UK said in a tweet: “The supreme court ruled a) that Northern Ireland’s abortion ban breaches human rights law, but b) the NI Human Rights Commission didn’t have proper standing to bring the case. This is a win! If a woman brought the case tomorrow, the abortion ban would be over.”

Andrew Copson, chief executive of Humanists UK, who has also blogged on the subject for HuffPost UK, added in a tweet: “As interveners in the case, I read the judgment yesterday - all 241 pages. It didn’t even occur to me that this would be seen as anything other than a win – which it is.”

In a statement released on Facebook, Labour MP Stella Creasy called on the government to act following the ruling.

She said: “Are they really going to force a rape victim to have to give evidence in court themselves before they act on this ruling? The house will back them in repealing this outdated legislation - now it is a test as to which women matter more to Theresa May? The victims of this cruel policy or Arlene Forster and the DUP?”