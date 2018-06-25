Survive Britain's Great Halloumi Shortage With These Delicious Veggie BBQ Alternatives

The heatwave we’ve been waiting for has finally arrived, England are winning World Cup football matches, which means there could not be a better time in history for lighting up a BBQ.

But just as we’re getting ready to dust off the grill, we’ve been hit by the news that a halloumi shortage could be impending.

For many vegetarians who rely on the Cypriot cheese as a BBQ alternative to burgers and sausages, they could be facing empty supermarket shelves.