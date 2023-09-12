Susanna Reid Compares Herself To Holly Willoughby As She Returns To Good Morning Britain

Susanna Reid pictured during Tuesday's edition of Good Morning Britain ITV

Susanna Reid made a return to Good Morning Britain on Tuesday morning after almost a week off because of a medical issue.

Last week, the daytime anchor made it into the GMB studio, but not onto the air, revealing she woken up with almost no voice.

In the days that followed, Susanna’s condition worsened, and on Monday she shared with her followers that she was taking another day off after being advised by a specialist “not to risk it until it is better”.

“Sorry I won’t be with you in the morning,” she wrote on Instagram. “Vocal [cords still] affected by mild infection… that I didn’t even realise I had! Need to rest them a little longer.”

Susanna finally returned to the GMB desk on Tuesday, but admitted to co-host Ed Balls she still wasn’t back to her usual self.

“I sound like I’ve been vaping!” she joked. “It sounds like I smoke 20 a day, doesn’t it? It’s so frustrating.”

'On a scale of your normal grumpiness, you were slightly more grumpy than usual. But it's in a range that's manageable.'@susannareid100 is back! But she has been forced to swap out her morning coffee for a peppermint tea 😬 pic.twitter.com/ZVax5MTiLn — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) September 12, 2023

When the former MP insisted she sounded “great”, Susanna questioned: “Hmmm, like ‘call-line’ great?”

She went on to compare herself to ITV colleague Holly Willoughby, adding: “I think I sound a bit like Holly. You know what I mean? She’s got that little catch in her voice, which is so appealing.

“But about two days ago I sounded like… Holly, but with bronchitis. I had no voice at all on Saturday night. And I don’t really understand what’s gone wrong. I didn’t feel ill, I felt mildly [ill], but nothing you wouldn’t work through.”

Holly Willoughby S Meddle/ITV/Shutterstock

She then explained: “I joked [on Wednesday] that it might have been the hot weather, and all the trolls, all the climate trolls came out and said, ‘I can’t believe you’re taking it that far’. Actually, I saw a specialist yesterday, who said it may be that the hot weather meant I just didn’t stay hydrated enough and damaged my vocal cords.”

Last week, Susanna told GMB co-anchors Charlotte Hawkins and Ed Balls: “I don’t know whether it was the heatwave inflaming my vocal cords… It’s funny because, of course, it was the NTAs last night. And when I got in my cab to leave, the driver said, ‘you’re the very first person to leave the NTAs, you’re obviously not partying’.

“And of course, I don’t drink. I don’t smoke. So there’s absolutely no reason I can understand, but I’ve completely lost my voice.”

“I did not want to inflict this on our wonderful viewers for a full three hours,” she then admitted.