Taylor Swift Kicks Off Final UK Leg Of The Eras Tour With Her Biggest Surprise Guest To Date

Between singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams, Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams and even her boyfriend Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift certainly kept the star guests coming when her Eras Tour finally arrived in London back in June.

So, when she kicked off the world jaunt’s final string of UK shows on Thursday night, the chart-topping star clearly knew felt a big surprise was in order. And they don’t come much bigger than Ed Sheeran.

During the “surprise song” section of her concert, Taylor brought out the Bad Habits singer, telling fans: “This is one of my best friends in the world, to the point where I feel like he’s a second brother of mine.

“We toured together on the Red Tour, and every time I am doing the Red part of this show, I think about the memories that we made, and now he is someone who plays Wembley, like, every week. This is, like, regular for him. And he works so hard, and he’s on tour right now, and he’s probably so tired, but he wanted to come out and play for you. And do this for all of us.”

Taylor and Ed then launched into a medley of their past collabs, including Everything Has Changed and Endgame, before launching into a rendition of his signature song, Thinking Out Loud.

tay talking about ed & their friendship 🫶 pic.twitter.com/VdoLRXQ7ti — kaia (@kaiamal13) August 15, 2024

When she brought out Ed Sheeran 😭that crowd went mental 😭 also me belting Thinking out Loud from the top of lungs 😭😭😭💕🫶🏻#TaylorSwift #eraslondon #ErasTourLondon #EdSheeran pic.twitter.com/uxzmjoNRPR — Monika Weber 🐘 (@KmoonlightS) August 16, 2024

Thursday marked one of five sold-out shows at Wembley Stadium for Taylor, where she’ll close out the European leg of the Eras Tour.

Across Friday, Saturday, Monday and Tuesday’s live shows, she’s also set to feature four wide-ranging UK artists as her support acts.

It’s fair to say there might be some big names in the crowd as well as on stage, after the first London leg of the Eras tour brought out everyone from Hugh Grant, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Paul McCartney to Prince William himself.