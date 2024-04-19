Taylor Swift's Tortured Poets Department Leads To Major 'Realisation' By Fans

Taylor Swift fans suspected that the global superstar used her new album The Tortured Poets Department to make several references to her fling with Matty Healy .
The Grammy winner’s brief romance with The 1975′s frontman occurred between the news of her breakup with longtime partner Joe Alwyn and the start of her current relationship with Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce last year.
Matty attended multiple shows on Taylor’s Eras Tour in May and was spotted with her on other occasions before the two reportedly called it quits in June.
Some Swifties argued that her new track But Daddy, I Love Him responds to fan backlash over her dating Matty, who has a history of controversial comments.
“I’d rather burn my whole life down, than listen to one more second of all this bitchin’ and moanin’, I’ll tell you something ‘bout my good name, it’s mine alone to disgrace, I don’t cater to all these vipers dressed in empaths’ clothing,” sang Swift in an apparent response fans’ takes on her romance with Healy.
In response to the track, X user @holy_schnitt wrote: “lmao taylor saw your think pieces about matty healy and wrote but daddy I love him.”
Elsewhere on the album, fans argued that Taylor refers to rekindling her romance with Matty, who she first met in 2014.
“Now pretty baby, I’m running back home to you, fresh out the slammer, I know who my first call will be to,” she sings in Fresh Out The Slammer.
In an X post on Friday, fan account @taylorswiftliar wrote: “Using ‘fresh out the slammer, I know who my first call will be to’ as a metaphor for finally being single and wanting to date matty healy is such an insane thing to admit in 2024.”
Swifties also pointed to the album’s title track as referring to Matty’s interest in writing on typewriters, which he revealed in a 2018 interview with GQ.
“You left your typewriter at my apartment, straight from the Tortured Poets Department, I think some things I never say, like, ‘Who uses typewriters anyway?’” sang Taylor.
A number of other Swifties offered theories linking Matty to additional tracks on the album and weighed in on “the realisation” that The Tortured Poets Department is about the 1975 frontman.