Taylor Swift's Tortured Poets Department Leads To Major 'Realisation' By Fans

Taylor Swift fans suspected that the global superstar used her new album The Tortured Poets Department to make several references to her fling with Matty Healy .

The Grammy winner’s brief romance with The 1975′s frontman occurred between the news of her breakup with longtime partner Joe Alwyn and the start of her current relationship with Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce last year.

Some Swifties argued that her new track But Daddy, I Love Him responds to fan backlash over her dating Matty, who has a history of controversial comments.

“I’d rather burn my whole life down, than listen to one more second of all this bitchin’ and moanin’, I’ll tell you something ‘bout my good name, it’s mine alone to disgrace, I don’t cater to all these vipers dressed in empaths’ clothing,” sang Swift in an apparent response fans’ takes on her romance with Healy.

In response to the track, X user @holy_schnitt wrote: “lmao taylor saw your think pieces about matty healy and wrote but daddy I love him.”

Elsewhere on the album, fans argued that Taylor refers to rekindling her romance with Matty, who she first met in 2014.

“Now pretty baby, I’m running back home to you, fresh out the slammer, I know who my first call will be to,” she sings in Fresh Out The Slammer.

In an X post on Friday, fan account @taylorswiftliar wrote: “Using ‘fresh out the slammer, I know who my first call will be to’ as a metaphor for finally being single and wanting to date matty healy is such an insane thing to admit in 2024.”

Swifties also pointed to the album’s title track as referring to Matty’s interest in writing on typewriters, which he revealed in a 2018 interview with GQ.

“You left your typewriter at my apartment, straight from the Tortured Poets Department, I think some things I never say, like, ‘Who uses typewriters anyway?’” sang Taylor.

A number of other Swifties offered theories linking Matty to additional tracks on the album and weighed in on “the realisation” that The Tortured Poets Department is about the 1975 frontman.

the realization that this album is more about matty healy than joe alwyn... pic.twitter.com/5Oi9LMHDFd — caitlin 🫶 (@swiftantonoffs) April 19, 2024

joe alwyn to matty healy tonight pic.twitter.com/bxStyB1dbL — Claire Kuwana (@clairekuwana) April 19, 2024

all the insufferable Swifties who wrote articles about Matty Healy listening to “But Daddy I Love Him” pic.twitter.com/CEJHW0AYnr — jb (@notreallyjb) April 19, 2024

taylor using matty healy as inspiration for an album makes sense because i have also lost my mind over a month long fling — Alex (@alexxmalloy) April 19, 2024

cracking up at the idea of matty healy bringing a typewriter to the apartment like it’s a mf laptop — Marco Huerta 🌵 (@themarcohuerta) April 19, 2024

jack antonoff producing the taylor swift album about matty healy and the eventual 1975 album about taylor swift pic.twitter.com/VQcUByVNdQ — Al Shipley (@alshipley) April 18, 2024

everyone’s talking about the charlie puth line but imagine telling someone in 2020 that in 4 years taylor swift would be writing this about matty healy and name dropping lucy dacus pic.twitter.com/BlQmnr1YPw — pizza (@pizzadrienne) April 19, 2024

this is the most i will ever voluntarily listen to someone talk about matty healy. ANYWAY- — kimani🥂 (@onthattightrope) April 19, 2024

im so sorry but this album really is about matty healy pic.twitter.com/bscIsNCD6z — julia 🌙 (@J__Hugh) April 19, 2024