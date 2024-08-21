Taylor Swift Rounds Off Final UK Stop On The Eras Tour With 3 Big Surprises For Fans

Taylor Swift performing in Paris earlier this year via Associated Press

Taylor Swift wrapped up the UK leg of her Eras Tour on Tuesday night, with two last surprises for fans.

While the 14-time Grammy winner may not have given Swifties the Reputation (Taylor’s Version) announcement they’re waiting for, let’s just say the night wasn’t without its throwbacks to 2017.

During the acoustic section of her show, Taylor welcomed another surprise guest to the stage in the form of her frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff, with whom she’s worked on all of her albums since 2014’s 1989.

“I think a lot about why I’m lucky enough to get to do a show like the Eras Tour, and it’s because I’ve been fortunate enough to find friendships over the years that have been incredible collaborative and creative,” she told her fans. “I get to make music with one of my best friends in the world, and he’s here tonight.”

Jack then came out to perform Death By A Thousand Cuts from Lover, as well as Reputation fan-favourite Getaway Car.

I WITNESSED THIS AHHH pic.twitter.com/0l9xunTzay — Ghada ✨Eras London (@9tay8tay9_) August 20, 2024

taylor and jack reenacting the making of getaway car pic.twitter.com/MGa0jOsP19 — Taylor Throwbacks (@ThrowbackTaylor) August 20, 2024

Fittingly, Taylor ended the “surprise song” portion of the evening with So Long London, to mark her final show in the capital.

Earlier in the show, Florence Welch also came out to join Taylor for a duet of their song Florida!!!, during the The Tortured Poets Department section of the show.

📹 | FULL performance of Taylor and Florence Welch performing ‘Florida!!!’ for the first time ever! 😍



The confusion of everyone when Taylor started 🤣 “WHAT?!” pic.twitter.com/PDi4VMui9R — The Eras Tour Singapore (@TSTheErasTourSG) August 21, 2024

And as if that wasn’t enough, she rounded off the evening by dropping her new music video for the Tortured Poets Department cut I Can Do It With A Broken Heart.

The video is mostly made up of behind-the-scenes clips from the Eras Tour, from which I Can Do It With A Broken Heart is one of the stand-out moments.

Taylor’s UK shows have been full of surprise guests, with everyone from singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams, Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams and even her boyfriend Travis Kelce joining her on stage.

Last week, the Look What You Made Me Do singer duetted with another of her famous pals, when Ed Sheeran made a surprise appearance in the Eras Tour’s acoustic section.

Even the crowd has been star-studded, with Hugh Grant, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Paul McCartney and even Prince William and his children watching the Eras Tour at Wembley Stadium earlier in the run.