Tennessee Death Row Inmate Chooses Electric Chair Over ‘Torturous’ Lethal Injection

Tennessee’s longest-serving death row inmate has been executed after choosing the electric chair over lethal injection. David Earl Miller was pronounced dead at 7.25pm on Thursday at a Nashville maximum-security prison. When asked if he had any last words, he replied: “Beats being on death row.” The 61-year-old was the second person put to death in the state’s electric chair in just over a month, after convicted killer Edmund Zagorski, despite proponents of the lethal injection insisting it is painless and humane. The inmates had argued that Tennessee’s current midazolam-based method causes a prolonged and torturous death.

Associated Press David Earl Miller spent 36 years on death row

They pointed to the August execution of Billy Ray Irick, which took around 20 minutes and during which he coughed and huffed, before turning a dark purple. In recent decades, states have moved away from the electric chair, and no state now uses electrocution as its main execution method. Georgia and Nebraska courts have both ruled the electric chair unconstitutional, and about two decades ago it looked as though the US Supreme Court would weigh in on the issue. It agreed to hear a case out of Florida after a series of botched executions there. But the state subsequently adopted lethal injection, and the case was dropped. Robert Dunham, executive director of the Death Penalty Information Centre, which does not take a stand on the death penalty but is critical of its application, said he was not aware of any state other than Tennessee where inmates were choosing electrocution over lethal injection. In the state, inmates whose crimes were committed before 1999 can chose between the two methods.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Edmund Zagorski was executed on 1 November