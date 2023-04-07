LifeBeautyshoppingTech

I Just Found 34 Easter Deals On Amazon That Are An Even Better Treat Than Chocolate

Treat yourself to bargains from Le Creuset, Philips, Tassimo (and many more) this Bank Holiday weekend.

Freelance journalist

PSA: There's some huge discounts below.
Amazon
PSA: There's some huge discounts below.

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

Happy Bank Holiday! Whether you’re indulging in lots of chocolate or taking some well-deserved time out, kickstart this four day Easter weekend by treating yourself to some of the biggest and best deals on Amazon right now.

I’ve unearthed savings of up to 71% off including a gorgeous Le Creuset whistle kettle, a 5th Generation Echo Dot, and a Ring doorbell pro. If a spring clean is on your to-do list, there’s amazing deals on a Vax cordless vacuum, a handheld steam cleaner, and a Philips trainer cleaning brush.

Parents, I’ve also got you covered with fun-filled toys, including Barbie Malibu house, a Hogwarts Castle play set, and a kinetic sand kit, to keep the kids occupied this half-term.

So, what are you waiting for? Add these bargains to your bag to avoid missing out.

1
Amazon
Save 38% on this Echo Dot 5th Gen with a clock
£39.99 (Was £64.99) at Amazon
2
Amazon
This BaByliss men’s steel digital screen hair clipper is reduced by 55% at the moment
£49.99 (Was £110) at Amazon
3
Amazon
Get 33% off this pack of 50 velvet non-slip hanger
£19.99 (Was £29.99) at Amazon
4
Amazon
Hydrate tired skin and make a 60% saving on this Olay hyaluronic acid eye gel
£10 (Was £25) at Amazon
5
Amazon
This rapid boil Ninja kettle now has a 21% saving
£79 (Was £99.99) at Amazon
6
Amazon
Banish your home’s moisture and condensation with this pack of five dehumidifiers and save 47%
£8.99 for five (was £16.99) at Amazon
7
Amazon
You can save 15% on this 4K mini front and rear dash cam, with night vision, parking monitor, and voice control
£76.49 (Was £89.99) at Amazon
8
Amazon
Save 30% on this Shark corded stick vacuum cleaner, which comes with a pet tool, crevice tool, and multi-surface tool
£188 (Was £269.99) at Amazon
9
Amazon
You can save 22% right now on this Hogwarts Castle play set
£28.49 (Was £36.43) at Amazon
10
Amazon
Save 26% on this insulated hot and cold water bottle and flask
£16.99 (Was £22.99) at Amazon
11
Amazon
Give your trainers a new lease of life with this Philips sneaker cleaning brush and save 17%
£24.99 (Was £29.99) at Amazon
12
Amazon
If you’ve had your sights set on some Le Creuset kitchenware, now’s your time to save 34% on this stove top whistle kettle
£63.99 (Was £99.99) at Amazon
13
Amazon
Ace your home’s spring clean with 15% off this handheld steam cleaner
£33.99 (Was £39.99) at Amazon
14
Amazon
With allergy season soon approaching, grab this Philips compact anti-allergen air purifier whilst it has 35% off
£99.99 (Was £154.99) at Amazon
15
Amazon
Light up your garden with 15% off these warm outdoor solar fairy lights
£22.94 (Was £26.99) at Amazon
16
Amazon
This Matchstick Monkey silicone giraffe toy is great for teething babies and has 30% off
£7.99 (Was £11.48) at Amazon
17
Amazon
Get 40% off this Instant Vortex 4-in-1 air fryer
£59.99 (Was £99.99) at Amazon
18
Amazon
These noise-cancelling wireless Anker ear buds are marked down by 30% right now
£34.99 (Was £49.99) at Amazon
19
Amazon
Make a 23% saving on this Ring doorbell Pro
£169.99 (Was £219.99) at Amazon
20
Amazon
Make a 17% saving on this pack of five Dettol multi-purpose wipes
£12.49 (Was £15) at Amazon
21
Amazon
Get prepared for your summer holidays with this 3 piece hard shell suitcase set and save 18%
£139.49 (Was £169.99) at Amazon
22
Amazon
Enjoy your favourite coffee shop drinks from the comfort of your own home with 26% off this Tassimo Bosch machine
£73.99 (Was £99.99) at Amazon
23
Amazon
Bulk buy 60 lavender fragranced toilet rolls and save 15%
£21.99 (Was £25.99) at Amazon
24
Amazon
On the lookout for a new tablet? This Fire HD 8 is now marked down by 40%
£59.99 (Was £99.99) at Amazon
25
Amazon
Let your little one enjoy this Barbie Malibu House play set and you can enjoy a 71% saving
£55.99 (Was £189.99) at Amazon
26
Amazon
Save a whopping 60% on this Oral B electric toothbrush, which has smart gum pressure control
£40.12 (Was £100) at Amazon
27
Amazon
Pet owners, this Vax cordless vacuum cleaner currently has 27% off
£189 (Was £259.99) at Amazon
28
Amazon
Achieve a clean shave with this Gillette Labs exfoliating balm razor and save 33%
£20 (Was £30) at Amazon
29
Amazon
Up your security with this Blink wireless weather-resistant 3 camera system and save a huge 53%
£99.99 (Was £214.98) at Amazon
30
Amazon
Prepare for games night with 67% off the mystery board game, Cluedo
£8.19 (Was £24.99) at Amazon
31
Amazon
This 8GB Kindle Paperwhite is currently reduced by 25%
£104.99 (Was £139.99) at Amazon
32
Amazon
Get your hands on this 25%-off Samsung smart watch
£149 (Was £199) at Amazon
33
Amazon
Keep the kids busy with kinetic sand set and save 55%
£8.99 (Was £19.99) at Amazon
34
Amazon
Get 26% off this Fire TV stick 4K Max
£47.99 (Was £64.99) at Amazon
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Suggest a correction