Ricky Staffieri, Jeremy Allen White and Matty Matheson in The Bear season 3 Chuck Hodes

The Bear will be back for its third season next month, it’s been confirmed.

On Friday morning, Disney+ announced that fans would be able to stream all 10 episodes of the new series within a matter of weeks, from Thursday 27 June.

Alongside the news, a new teaser trailer featuring leading actor Jeremy Allen White in character as Carmy was also released.

Advertisement

It’s fair to say that the last few months have been particularly big for the hit US show.

During awards season, it swept the board at the Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild Awards and Emmys, with wins for lead actor Jeremy and his co-star Ayo Edebiri, who plays sous-chef Sydney Adamu in The Bear.

Jeremy has also appeared in the hit film The Iron Claw, as well as appearing in a much-hyped Calvin Klein underwear campaign, while Ayo has joined the cast of Abbott Elementary, hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time and even been at the centre of speculation that she will lead a reboot of Disney’s Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise.

Ayo Edebiri and Jeremy Allen White at the Emmys Leon Bennett via Getty Images

Advertisement

Last year’s series of The Bear introduced a new character in the form of Carmy’s childhood friend, with whom he pursued a romance.

However, in the gripping finale, Jeremy’s character found himself locked in a walk-in fridge, admitting over the phone that he wanted to prioritise his work over any future relationships – without realising his girlfriend was on the other side of the door.